Netflix is continuing to take bold steps. The streaming company has made a pretty significant move forward by landing a first look deal with A-list director Matt Reeves (The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes). The deal also includes Reeves' production company, 6th and Idaho, and it will give Netflix the first look rights at any feature movies that Matt Reeves wants to direct or produce. Reeves previously held the same type of deal with Fox and now he's taking a chance with Netflix, which could see more major name directors take the plunge with the steaming giant.

Matt Reeves is currently signed on to write and helm The Batman for Warner Bros. and DC after taking over those duties from Ben Affleck, and now he has a new deal working with Netflix. The director released a statement speaking of his excitement to work with Netflix and their ability to give storytellers a big platform to get their projects out to a large audience. Reeves also said that Netflix is at the "forefront" of a "new age" in Hollywood. He had this to say.

"Netflix is at the forefront of a new age in how storytellers are reaching their audience. I am incredibly excited to be working with Scott and our teams to find and create thrilling, character-centered genre stories, and to guide and nurture new filmmaking voices."

Matt Reeves is a versatile filmmaker who started with TV and independent films before going on to becoming an in-demand director. It's this versatility that Netflix more than likely saw as a huge asset in addition to his talents as a storyteller. Netflix also released a statement talking about their new deal with Matt Reeves. Scott Stuber, head of movie initiative at Netflix had this to say about working with Reeves.

"Matt is a fantastic storyteller with a unique vision and his track record speaks for itself. At Netflix we are partnering with the best filmmakers and know that Matt and his team will bring great inventive films to our global audience. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Netflix family."

David Ayer recently had success with Bright for Netflix, which amassed over 11 million views in a 3-day period and led to the announcement of a sequel. Ayer is confirmed to return for the sequel. The filmmaker recently said he was hesitant to make the movie with Netflix after his Suicide Squad was torn apart my critics and audiences, but it appears as if he made the right decision, though critics have pretty much torched Bright as well, which stars Will Smith. Fans seem to have connected with Bright, and they are looking forward to the sequel.

Matt Reeves is known for Cloverfield, Let Me In, which is a remake of the Swedish horror movie Let The Right One In as well as co-creating the Felicity TV series with J.J. Abrams. Reeves made his directorial debut on The Pallbearer in 1996 and co-wrote the James Gray-directed The Yards. It was announced while he was finishing up War for the Planet of the Apes that he would be writing and directing The Batman. You can read more about the deal between Matt Reeves and Netflix via Deadline.