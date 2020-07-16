Netflix has released an official list of its most popular original movies ever. The streaming service is historically stingy when it comes to revealing any sort of viewership data. However, they recently revealed a list of the top ten movies produced for the service exclusively. Extraction and Bird Box came out on top, but there are some surprises on the list.

Viewership numbers were provided with each title, which accounts for how many subscribers viewed the movie in its first four weeks of release. It's important to note that Netflix counts anyone who watched at least two minutes of the title in question as a viewer. With that in mind, Chris Hemsworth's action flick Extraction, which was released earlier this year, came out on top with 99 million viewers. The movie was produced by the Russo brothers, who were also behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Following closely behind in the number two spot was Bird Box. The sci-fi/thriller starring Sandra Bullock pulled in an impressive 89 million viewers. The common thread with the top two finishers is that sequels are in some stage of development for both movies. Coming in at number three was Spense Confidential (85 million viewers), an action/comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. It marked a reunion between Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who have collaborated several times in the past.

Michael Bay's big action movie 6 Undergound, which was led by Ryan Reynolds, finished in the number four spot with 83 million viewers. Next up we break the action movie trend as Adam Sander and Jennifer Aniston's comedy Murder Mystery landed at number five with 73 million. Netflix and Sandler have had a long-standing partnership that has provided several hits, but this one topped the rest of his efforts by far. What is perhaps most impressive is that it came out above Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, an expensive Oscar play that no other studio in Hollywood wanted to make. The movie came in at number six with 64 million viewers.

Triple Frontier (63 million) and The Wrong Missy (59 million) came in at seven and eight, respectively. The number nine finisher was something of a surprise, with the Spanish-language sci-fi movie The Platform bringing in 56 million viewers. Lastly, the rom-com The Perfect Date finished in the ten spot with 48 million viewers.

The commonality with most of these titles, especially at the top of the pack, is that they include A-list stars. Also, especially for the top finishers, action movies seem to do quite well on Netflix. It is also interesting to note that all of the movies that made the list were released in the last three years, which coincides with the service's massive subscriber growth of late. You can check out the full list of the top ten below. This news was previously reported by Bloomberg.

Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Original Movies

1. Extraction (99 million)

2. Bird Box (89 million)

3. Spenser Confidential (85 million)

4. 6 Underground (83 million)

5. Murder Mystery (73 million)

6. The Irishman (64 million)

7. Triple Frontier (63 million)

8. The Wrong Missy (59 million)

9. The Platform (56 million)

10. The Perfect Date (48 million)