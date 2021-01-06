A couple of Nintendo consoles will no longer have access to Netflix starting this summer. Nintendo and Netflix have confirmed that both the Wii U and 3DS will no longer be able to use the app beginning at the end of June. While the app can still be used for now service will conclude on June 30.

The announcement was made somewhat quietly by Nintendo and Netflix on their official websites. The Netflix app had already been removed from the Nintendo eShop at the end of 2020. Now, it has been revealed that the service will be cut off for the applications in just a handful of months. A message on the Nintendo website reads as follows.

"The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec 31st, 2020. They are no longer available for new users to download. It is possible for existing users to re-download these applications at this time. Service for both applications will be discontinued on June 30th, 2021. Thank you for your support of these applications over the years."

Both video game consoles are nearly a decade old, with the Wii U launching in 2012 and the Nintendo 3DS arriving in 2020. But the Nintendo Switch has sold incredibly well, servicing both the home console and portable market. As such, support for older consoles is being phased out. Netflix will be the next casualty. Netflix posted a similar update on its website, confirming the news.

"Beginning Dec 31, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the 3DS. 3DS systems that have previously downloaded the app can re-download and continue to use Netflix until June 30, 2021."

The Wii U was the successor to the Nintendo Wii, one of the company's most successful consoles in its long history. But the Wii U didn't keep the hot streak going. The console was a bit ahead of its time, with a bulky tablet-like controller that didn't catch on. It was discontinued in 2017, selling less than 14 million units worldwide. The Wii, by comparison, sold over 100 million units. The 3DS, on the other hand, was quite successful and kept Nintendo's tradition of being a major player in the portable console market alive. Various versions of the device were released over the years, ultimately selling a combined 75.9 million units.

This to say, there are a lot of Nintendo consoles out there that may be making use of the Netflix app. Especially considering that the streaming service has nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide. It's easy to imagine these consoles, specifically the Wii U, being repurposed as a streaming device on one's TV even if it is no longer being used for video games. It is also worth noting that Netflix is not currently available on the Switch. So those who are loyal to Nintendo will need to turn elsewhere to meet their streaming needs. This news comes to us via Nintendo.com.