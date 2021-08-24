Netflix have now announced the release dates for 41, yes 41, movies slated to hit the streaming platform over the rest of 2021. The streaming giant has been making efforts to provide audiences with an ever-increasing array of original projects featuring A-list actors and big budgets in an attempt to stay ahead of the growing competition and rival the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. With a slate this stacked, they might just manage it...

In September, Netflix will see the likes of documentaries such as Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali and Schumacher, as well as the action outing Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, which follows a ruthless criminal operative who has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies after being irreversibly poisoned, and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. September also brings with it the comedy-drama The Starling, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, and the horror flick No One Gets Out Alive, based on the 2014 novel of the same name.

The full list of September releases is as follows; Afterlife of the Party (9/2), Worth (9/3), Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali(9/9), Kate(In Select Theaters and on Netflix 9/10), Nightbooks (9/15), Schumacher (9/15), Intrusion (9/22), The Starling (In Select Theaters 9/17 and on Netflix 9/24), My Little Pony: A New Generation (9/24), Sounds Like Love (9/29), No One Gets Out Alive (9/29).

On to October and we have the likes of the gripping thriller The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua. A remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, The Guilty centers on an alarm dispatcher and former police officer Asger Holm, who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is suddenly disconnected, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. Netflix will also debut the prequel to Zack Snyder's recent action horror outing, Army of the Dead. Titled Army of Thieves, the movie takes place six years before the events of Army of the Dead, during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak, and follows Matthias Schweighöfer's character Ludwig Dieter as he is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.

The month's releases are littered with thrillers, horrors and... Diana: The Musical, all of which should keep us entertained during the scariest month of the year. The full list of October releases reads; The Guilty (In Select Theaters 9/24 and on Netflix 10/1), Diana: The Musical (10/1), There's Someone Inside Your House (10/6), Found (10/20), Night Teeth(10/20), Stuck Together (10/20), Army of Thieves (10/29). Both Hypnotic and Fever Dream do not yet have specific release dates but will be available sometime in October.

November sees some major releases land on the platform, including the Western The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Regina King. Directed by by Jeymes Samuel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin, The Harder They Fall follows outlaw Nat Love, who reassembles his former gang to seek revenge against the man who murdered his parents. Netflix will also premiere Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut Tick, Tick... Boom! starring Andrew Garfield, about an aspiring theatre composer who is struggling to endure a midlife crisis as he approaches 30 and does not feel close to his dream.

Finally, November sees the release of the big budget action outing Red Notice, which features the triple threat of action superstars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously teamed up with The Rock on the likes of Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, Red Notice follows the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), who are brought together thanks to a daring heist.

The November releases are as follows; The Harder They Fall (In Select Theaters 10/22 and on Netflix 11/3), Love Hard (11/5), Passing (In Select Theaters 10/27 and on Netflix 11/10), Red Notice (11/12), Tick, Tick...Boom! (In Select Theaters 11/12 and on Netflix 11/19), Bruised(In Select Theaters 11/17 and on Netflix 11/24), Robin Robin (11/24), 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (11/29), 7 Prisoners (In Select Theaters and on Netflix This November), A Boy Called Christmas (On Netflix This November), A Castle for Christmas (On Netflix This November), and finally The Princess Switch 3 (On Netflix This November).

Lastly, December is chock-full of movies to get us through the festive season, including the science fiction black comedy Don't Look Up from director by Adam McKay. The movie stars Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The movie will mark DiCaprio's return to screens following his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood back in 2019. Similarly, Jennifer Lawrence has also not been seen on screen since 2019, making ﻿Don't Look Up﻿an exciting prospect indeed.

The full list for December also includes;The Power Of The Dog (In Select Theaters 11/17 and on Netflix 12/1), Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (12/3), The Unforgivable (In Select Theaters 11/24 and on Netflix 12/10), The Hand Of God (In Select Theaters 12/3 and on Netflix 12/15), Don't Look Up (In Select Theaters 12/10 and on Netflix 12/24), The Lost Daughter (In Select Theaters 12/17 and on Netflix 12/31),Back To The Outback (On Netflix This December), Mixtape(On Netflix This December), and Single All The Way (On Netflix This December).

Already Impressed? Well, this is just the movies, and does not include all of the original series that Netflix will bestow upon us. These include the highly anticipated fourth season of the brilliant Cobra Kai, which is scheduled for release in December, the second season of The Witcher, which will once again star Henry Cavill as Geralt and is also due for hit the platform in December, and the long-awaited Cowboy Bebop adaptation, which will finally premiere in November. Make no mistake, Netflix is doing everything they can to keep you watching. This comes to is courtesy of Netflix.

