And so, the team-up of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Netflix continues, with the streaming giant scooping up the currently untitled time travel movie that Reynolds has been working on with filmmaker Shawn Levy. The movie was originally titled Our Name Is Adam, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers.

The movie was originally set up to be distributed by Paramount eight years ago, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, whose rewrite is based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

Whilst not much detail is known about the plot in its current form, an earlier version of the script focused on an astronaut who travels back in time and works with his younger self. Whether the movie follows that exact remains to be seen but presuming that some of these story beats have been kept intact, it sounds like the perfect project for Reynolds and Levy to tackle.

This will not be the first time that Reynolds has been embraced by Netflix, with the actor appearing in the Michael Bay directed action flick 6 Underground last year. Following six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, who come together to work off the grid and delete their pasts to change the future. The movie was fairly well received by audiences (critics not so much) with many enjoying the explosions and preposterous plotting that Bay has become known for.

This will not be the first time that Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Levy either, with the two having crafted the upcoming Free Guy. Set in the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down. Free Guy is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11, 2020, by 20th Century Studios.

Reynolds and Levy's streaming time travel adventure is just one a few exciting projects coming to Netflix, with the Deadpool 2 star also set to star alongside Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Jumanji: The Next Level's Dwayne Johnson in the streaming service's upcoming big-budget thriller Red Notice. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Reynolds will be taking the role of the world's greatest con-man, with Gadot on board to play the art thief, whilst Johnson will star as the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.