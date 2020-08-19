Netflix is testing out a "Shuffle Play" option for their indecisive subscribers. With so many people at home and streaming different content, some viewers may need some help finding something new. The streaming service has rolled out the "Shuffle Play" feature for certain subscribers all over the world to help remedy the problem of having way too many options.

The "Shuffle Play" feature takes into account movies and TV shows that a subscriber has watched in the past. It takes either something that has been watched before and loads it up, or picks something random that their algorithm thinks a viewer would like to watch, based on previous watching habits. All in all, it seems like a way to shake things up for someone who has logged in a lot of time on Netflix over the past few months.

At this time, the "Shuffle Play" feature is only in the testing stage and available through TV devices only. Netflix is unsure at the moment if the feature will get a wide-release, but there have already been some different iterations of the new feature. One allows users to simply shuffle from the profile select screen, while another version puts it in the main menu. "We're always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love," A Netflix representative said. "We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful."

While a lot of Netflix subscribers are into the idea, there are plenty of people who don't think that it needs to exist. One subscriber asks, "Why does my Netflix have a 'shuffle play' option? Who would ever use this and why?" Another person states, "My TV has a Netflix shuffle play option. The definition of chaotic evil." While it doesn't seem "evil," it might not be for everybody. Plenty of subscribers have sat there staring at the screen and scrolling for something to watch, so this could end up being a helpful option.

Netflix has toyed with the random feature before when it was implemented to some favorite TV shows that people have watched over and over. With new streaming services popping up all of the time, Netflix is going out of their way to standalone and add features that some of the competitors don't have. Plex has had the shuffle feature for months now and, for the most part, viewers seem to be enjoying it. As for Netflix implementing the "Shuffle Play" feature across all platforms, that remains to be seen. Tech Crunch was the first to report on Netflix rolling out the new random feature. You can check out some reactions to "Shuffle Play" below.

