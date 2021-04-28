The summer streaming season is sure to sizzle thanks to Netflix, who have now released a trailer teasing several of their upcoming projects. The streaming giant has also announced the release dates for 13 of its new movies, with the newly released sizzle reel offering a glimpse at what's to come. Promising a new movie every week for the rest of 2021, there is going to be plenty of material for at home viewers to fill their eyeballs with including Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the comedy Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart, and the revenge thriller Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa.

The release dates which have now been announced include, Carnaval (June 2), Awake (June 9), Wish Dragon (June 11), Skater Girl (June 11), Fatherhood (June 18), Jagame, Thandhiram (June 18), Good on Paper (June 23), The Ice Road (June 25), America: The Motion Picture (June 30), Resort to Love (July 29), The Last Mercenary (July 30), Sweet Girl (August 20), and He's All That (August 27).

If this were not already enough to promise a busy summer of streaming, several projects are also on the Netflix horizon which have not yet been given release dates. Teased in the sizzle reel, these include the likes of the Fear Street Trilogy, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, The Loud House Movie, The House of Flowers: The Movie, Blood Red Sky, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last Letter From Your Lover, The Kissing Booth 3 and Beckett, all of which are due to the platform this summer.

One of Netflix's biggest releases to date will be the zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, the movie follows a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead is a huge investment for the platform, with the action flick given a reported budget of $90 million.

No doubt in an effort to compete with the ever-expanding streaming platform, and the various services that seem to now be cropping up daily, Netflix are clearly going to go down fighting, bringing a multitude of intriguing projects involving big names to homes everywhere. Netflix have already released a number of feature films so far this year, including Stowaway, Moxie, I Care A Lot and To All The Boys Always and Forever. Along with several hit series such as Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, and The Irregulars, and the recent Oscar glory for Netflix projects like Mank and Pieces of a Woman, Netflix are clearly showing no signs of slowing down.