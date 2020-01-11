Netflix isn't going to include the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal drama on The Crown. Sadly, Markle won't get the chance to play herself on the hit series. The show traces the life of Queen Elizabeth and fans started speculating that future seasons could touch on the latest family drama, which unfolded over the past week. While it would be very interesting to see the show tackle current events, it just isn't in the cards.

The Crown has been respectful of Queen Elizabeth's life, which is one reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly watch it. The Queen does not approve of Meghan and Harry's intentions to step back from the Royal Family to become financially independent, but that isn't why it won't show up on the Netflix series. As it turns out, show creator Peter Morgan already has everything mapped out. He had this to say about the future of the show in 2018.

"I know how my show is going to end - but that's long before where we are now. I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there's a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it's too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama. Let's wait twenty years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle. I don't know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn't know and I wouldn't presume. She'll only become interesting once we've had twenty years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I've got nothing to say about Meghan Markle."

There we have it. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's controversial decision will not be on The Crown. This sounds like a wise move, but Netflix would more than likely get some extra ratings if they went to present day on the series. However, that doesn't mean that the subject won't be tackled at some point down the line. There's probably already a documentary being made, getting ready for Netflix to give it the green light.

The decision for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to become financially independent from the Royal Family was reportedly a surprise to the Queen. It's believed that the announcement was a shock to everybody, which may have further ramifications as others distance themselves from Meghan and Harry. A documentary really isn't needed since the real-life royal drama is unfolding in real-time.

Netflix's The Crown started in November 2016, and with 10 episodes. Season 2 followed in 2017 and season 3 was just released in November 2019, with Olivia Colman replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. There is a lot more story to tell, but the show will not be getting close to present day, which may be a good thing, depending on the point of view. The interview with Peter Morgan was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly in 2018.