TUDUM. What's that? You know it when you hear it - you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it's the inspiration behind our inaugural "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event."

Netflix's biggest stars and creators from around the world are on the virtual stage for an exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It's our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event - including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

Stranger Things has released a new Season 4 trailer that enters The Creed House. And we have a clip from Red Notice, and a trailer for the latest season of Ozark. All of which you can check out below.