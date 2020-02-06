Netflix has been listening to those autoplay complaints. The streaming platform announced today that subscribers can now turn off those annoying previews at the end of shows and movies. Subscribers have complained about the autoplay previews for what seems like forever now, so it's good that the streaming platform has finally revealed a way to turn them off. It seems that any time you turn on Netflix, you're bombarded with previews and animations, even if you let the cursor sit over one title. It can get a bit tedious, to say the least.

Netflix released a statement today, which reads, "Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We've heard the feedback loud and clear - members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix." It's really not clear who found these streaming autoplay previews that were forced upon the masses as helpful, but there still might be a few. Regardless, we now have the steps to turn this function off for good.

First thing's first: sign into Netflix through a web browser. From here, you're going to go to Manage Profiles and then you can either select a specific profile, or select them all. Check or uncheck the profiles that you don't want the autoplay feature on. Boom. That's it. Was that really so hard to implement, Netflix? All of those times when an emotional show or movie ends and one needs some time to reflect on what they saw, that can happen now. No more ruining those moments with a preview for an Amy Schumer stand-up special or a true crime docuseries.

It's not clear why Netflix didn't implement this right when they rolled out the autoplay feature. If there are family members or other password moochers who like the feature, they can keep it going. This is a big day for the streaming platform who is finding itself in direct competition with Hulu, Disney+, Amazon, Apple, and more. Seeing more subscriber-friendly tweaks will more than likely start coming out more efficiently, now that they're not the only game in town. With that being said, it has been reported that Netflix is looking to change up their marketing game, which is seeing more than 15 employees lose their jobs.

It is believed that Netflix is going to be looking to market the brand as a whole, rather than just promote single titles like they have been doing. Their original content keeps a lot viewers there and they will more than likely remain, but the streaming service has seen a lull in U.S. subscriber rates. Overseas, subscription rates are going up, but they have largely stayed the same in North America over the past year. It will be interesting to see if this new marketing plan works, along with taking away the autoplay feature. You can check out the Netflix Twitter announcement below.

We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HDhttps://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020