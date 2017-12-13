Netflix and DreamWorks have partnered up for a massive slate of programming next year. In 2018, Netflix and DreamWorks Animated Television will debut six original shows. Some familiar titles and some brand new. Among the movies getting the small screen treatment are Trolls and The Boss Baby. In addition, TVweb is reporting that Netflix is rebooting the beloved 80s animated series, She-Ra, a spin-off of the old He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon.

First up is Trolls: The Beat Goes On, which arrives on January 18, 2018. Picking up where the film left off, Trolls: The Beat goes On is an all-new chapter in the endlessly upbeat adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going in their fantastical forest home. Executive produced by Matthew Beans (Robot Chicken), the series features Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as the voices of Branch and Poppy with original songs written and produced by Alana Da Fonseca (Pitch Perfect 3).

The Boss Baby: Back in Business follows in the footsteps of the hit 2017 animated feature and will also debut next year. Boss Baby, with the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp, while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby. From Emmy-winning executive producer Brandon Sawyer (Penguins of Madagascar), the series will be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2018.

Next up is Harvey Street Kids, which isn't based on a preexisting movie franchise. From its never-ending games of kickball to the infinite flavors of its ice cream truck to the greatest climbing tree in the universe, every day on Harvey Street feels like a Saturday. And that's largely thanks to the Harvey Girls, Audrey, Lotta, and Dot, the block's self-appointed guardians and the world's bestest BFFs. They will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure. The Netflix animated series comes from Emmy-nominated executive producer Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods) and Emmy-nominated supervising producer Aliki Theofilopoulos (Phineas & Ferb).

We're also getting some more Captain Underpants action with The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. Based on the epic books by Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks' new series follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two best friends who've bonded through their love of pranking, comic books and being the thorns in Principal Krupp's side. Their fun gets them mixed up in adventures crazier than their outrageous comic books, which is when they call on their greatest creation: Captain Underpants! The new series comes from Peabody Award and Emmy-winning executive producer Peter Hastings (Animaniacs).

3 Below is also set to debut on the streaming service next year and is the second series in the previously announced Tales of Arcadia trilogy. The series will premiere in late 2018 and feature two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet. A final chapter, Wizards, is set to debut in 2019.

In addition, there's also a She-Ra reboot, which doesn't have a premiere date yet but is said to be a modern take on the 80s icon for a younger generation. The show comes from Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes). Last, but certainly not least, there's Guillermo Del Toro's Trollhunters season 3, which will be the third and final chapter of the hit series. Trollhunters season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 15. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for most of these new DreamWorks shows, but it looks there will be plenty of new animation to go around this year. Take a look at the trailer for Trolls: The Beat Goes On along with the new photos, courtesy of Netflix.