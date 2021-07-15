Gigi Hadid has become the replacement for Chrissy Teigan on Netflix's Never Have I Ever following the latter's departure last month in the midst of her cyber-bullying scandal. The wife of John Legend walked away from her guest voice-over role on the second season of the show in June as the internet became awash with tales of cyberbullying by the former model and presenter. Hadid took to her Instagram to post the news about her involvement in the new episodes, sharing a video from the comedy-drama in which she could be heard providing the voiceover.

In the promo, Gigi Hadid is heard narrating for the character Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the high school hunk played by Darren Barnet, who is seen in the video lying on a bed staring at the ceiling. She is heard saying "This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He's a 16 year old boy from Sherman Oaks, California. And I am model, designer, activist and former 16 year old from California, Gigi Hadid." The video then cuts to the 26 year old stunner wearing a bikini and on the catwalk.

Sharing the video with her 68 million followers, Hadid commented, "Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever - I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix !!!! Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!"

The second season of Never Have I Ever featuring Gigi Hadid is on Netflix now, and follows on from the first season, which premiered back in April 2020 with tennis icon John McEnroe doing the narration while appearing as himself. The series itself stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and is partially based on co-creator Mindy Kaling's childhood growing up in Boston. The series has been seen as a big moment for the representation of South Asians in Hollywood and has received a lot of attention and praise for breaking Asian stereotypes.

Christine Teigen had been slated to appear as one of the show's guest narrators from early in season two's production, but a Netflix spokesperson announced her departure last month, saying "Chrissy Teigen had decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever." The replacement comes in the same week that Teigen posted about being "depressed and lost" since retreating from her public life following the multiple claims of cyber bullying that stretch back for years.

35 year old Teigen shared her "view from cancel club" on her Instagram account, the first time she has made reference to the scandal since apologizing publically in June for her actions. The post began, "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race." She ended by saying, "If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u."