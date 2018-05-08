Don't expect to have Avengers 4 be the last Avengers movie we ever see. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke during a quarterly earnings call and, since Avengers: Infinity War is currently breaking box office records all over the world, the future of that specific franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe came up. According to Iger, while Avengers 4 will be conclusive, there are likely going to be more installments in the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we've plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more Avengers down the road. We just haven't made any announcements about that."

Bob Iger added, "Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie." Avengers 4 will conclude Phase 3 of the MCU and much of what lies beyond that is a mystery. The only two, definite projects are the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Based on this, don't be surprised to hear that a new Avengers movie will be part of the Phase 4 slate, even if it means having a largely different roster of heroes. Much of that will have to do with who makes it out of Avengers 4 alive and whose contract is up.

The other interesting bit to tackle here is this new franchise Bob Iger speaks of. He doesn't give us much to go on, but given the context, it sounds as though they're going to look to launch a new series of team-up movies. As for what that could be? It's really anyone's guess at this point, but maybe it will lean on the cosmic side of things, as opposed to being more Earth-centric. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy chimed in to talk about the financial success of Avengers: Infinity War, which has already made $1.1 billion at the box office, but also to discuss how the scale of the movie may get in the way of its ultimate profitability.

"I think the outstanding performance is nothing short of stellar. There is one difference in this movie ... that's the size of the cast. ... Because of the size of the cast involved and the cost of the movie, the scale, the magnitude, while this film is going to be very profitable, it may not be on the same return level as some of the other films, because of the sheer scale of it."

Launching a new team-up franchise of some sort would be one way to managed scale but to also continue to make event movies that bring in the biggest audience possible for these Marvel movies. They could then reserve Avengers movies for when they are truly called for in major crossover situations. In any event, even though Bob Iger says next year's Avengers 4 will "have a significant conclusion," don't expect it to be the last movie to feature Earth's mightiest heroes teaming up. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.