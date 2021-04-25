Over the course of the last six weeks, we had been waiting for a new Captain America to step up and take the mantle (along with the shield). The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took a deep dive into all the political ideologies, principles, and history associated with the superhero figure of Captain America.

As that shield was passed on from one person to another, representing a conflicted legacy of both Captain America and the ideas Steve Rogers stood for, the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier eventually saw Sam Wilson finally realizing why it's necessary for him to become the man Steve wanted him to be.

Finally, the series finale introduced Sam Wilson flying in new colors, with his wings fitted to hold the shield at his back. Not just that, upon being asked Who are you?, Sam confidently replies, I am Captain America. But was that enough?

We have seen that Marvel Studios have treated superhero nick-names in its own way and have only labelled them per their insignia when their characters were fully developed. It was made evident from the fact that it took years for Wanda Maximoff to earn the name, Scarlet Witch. But with Sam, Marvel took no time to put a seal to his new mantle, making it publicly evident that Falcon is officially and formally, Captain America.

The Title Reveal

At the end of the episode, after cast and crew credits, the show's name appears titled as Captain America And The Winter Soldier, dropping the name Falcon from it. It is a classic conclusion of Sam Wilson's old character arc, and a clear hint, that Anthony Mackie would further be credited as Sam Wilson/Captain America (unless Marvel decides to bring Steve Rogers back in some capacity; Secret Empire?)

Wilson's Character Transition Into Captain America

Besides Marvel Studios' official reveal, Wilson subtly transitioned into Cap throughout the episode. We see Captain America fight his way through Flag Smashers and then eventually save some diplomats publicly, earning the love and support of people around him. He then confronts Karli, whom he decides to not fight back. Realizing that Karli's actions are forced out of helplessness and a teenager's limited ability to control grief and anger, he tries to calm her down, but she is eventually shit dead when by Sharon when she discards all warnings.

But, true to his belief and his empathy towards Karli and her cause, he uses her death to make GRC diplomats realize that relocating people to the old ways would mean return of all past conflicts. It's better to take this change of events post-Blip as a challenge and unite the world to face it together, finding a new way to adjust in this new world order.

Falcon's Mantle

Marvel is not just dropping the Falcon name so soon. The episode showed a glimpse of Joaquin Torres possibly fixing Falcon's old suit and making himself a new Falcon uniform. Danny Ramirez's version of Falcon is definitely going to be the new Falcon or as the comics portrayed him, Falcon II, who will start aiding Sam Wilson's Captain America in a capacity far outreached and expanded than from a military officer. How Marvel will spawn the new Falcon in the future instalments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a treat.