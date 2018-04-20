Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several movies, including a New Conjuring Universe Movie. The studio has also announced release dates for a new sci-fi comedy from Melissa McCarthy, as well as crime drama from Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. While the new Conjuring movie may be the most interesting in the bunch for many, it's also the most mysterious at the present time.

This mystery Conjuring movie has been set for release on July 3, 2019. The horror flick will be facing some serious competition, as Sony and Marvel Studios are releasing the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel just two days later on July 5, 2019. Both studios are gunning for a big chunk of the holiday box office. As for what this movie is actually going to be? That's the much more challenging question. Currently, as far as we know, The Conjuring 3 and The Crooked Man, a spin-off based on the creepy supernatural character introduced in The Conjuring 2, are the only movies in that universe currently in development. With that in mind, they are both likely candidates to release on this new date.

Warner Bros. and New Line have had a tremendous amount of success with The Conjuring movies so far. To date, the movies have grossed more than $1.2 billion at the box office and, Annabelle aside, they have all been received quite well from both fans and critics. This is also one of the few cinematic universes in Hollywood right now that is actually working. Every studio is trying to cobble one together, but this is actually getting the job done. Next up is The Nun, which comes from director Corin Hardy and will center on the demon nun Valak from The Conjuring 2, which is set for release on September 7.

Other releases getting dated today include the Melissa McCarthy Sci-fi comedy Super-Intelligence. This is the latest collaboration between McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, who is set to direct for Warner Bros. The studio has dated this laugher for release on Christmas Day 2019. That means it will arrive just five days after Star Wars 9, which hits theaters on December 20, 2019. Super-Intelligence, which centers on a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside-down when she is selected for observation by an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world, is expected to begin production in July. Steve Mallory, who also wrote The Boss, penned the script.

Lastly, there's the Michael B. Jordan vehicle Just Mercy, which will arrive on January 17, 2020. Jordan is coming off of Black Panther, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide and is now one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Just Mercy centers on a man who has been wrongly accused of murder and finds himself on death row, but meets a man that can save him. Destin Daniel Cretton, known best for his movies Short Term 12 and Glass Castle, directs. This news comes to us courtesy of Warner Bros.