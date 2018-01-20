A new report claims to have the official upcoming movie slate for the DCEU, which is supposed to be announced later this month by Warner Bros. There are some surprises in that only 6 out of the 21 projects that are in various stages of development are on the upcoming slate, making them official. Additionally, there are 2 more that are rumored to be very close to being green lit by Warner Bros., but the news has not been confirmed officially at this time. Part of the new restructuring behind the scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films is reportedly looking into keeping competing projects out of the news.

According to Revenge of the Fans, the DCEU's upcoming slate includes Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman 2, Suicide Squad 2, Flashpoint, and The Batman. However, the report stresses that the order might not be 100 percent finalized at this time. In addition, NIghtwing and Man of Steel 2 are next on the list to be greenlit by the studio. Apparently, Man of Steel 2 has run into some hiccups due to the problems with Justice League, resulting in a difficult time in locking in a director.

While the upcoming slate isn't much of a surprise, it does fall in line with recent reports that Flashpoint is moving forward. It also hints that some casting ideas have been nailed down for Matt Reeves' The Batman. The latest reports reveal that Ben Affleck was offered to and turned down the director's chair for Flashpoint and that Jake Gyllenhaal is next in line to play the Caped Crusader. However, that news seems to change with the wind, so we'll have to wait and see what sticks.

Another interesting point in the new reports revolve around the restructuring behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films. There is reportedly a concerted effort to keep projects that are in development and possibly competition for each other out of the media. This has been one of the biggest criticisms of the DCEU in general; that the studio seems to announce that a ton of projects are in development without any other news, leading to fan excitement and later disappointment. Specifically, this will affect news updates on all of the movies rumored to include the Joker character and probably even more specifically for Harley Quinn.

The new report also goes out of its way to say that the other projects are still in development and could possibly see the light of day at some point. However, it looks like we're about to see some more structure than we're used to when it comes to Warner Bros. and DC Films announcements. An official announcement about the upcoming slate is rumored to drop sometime this month, so we'll take this news with a grain of salt for the time being. In the meantime, you can check read the report about the new DCEU movie slate over at Revenge of the Fans.