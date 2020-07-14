The upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League will introduce general audiences to DC Comics' greatest villain Lord Darkseid, a new god, and the dreaded ruler of the damned planet Apokolips. Ray Porter is playing the role of Darkseid in Snyder's movie. But as he announced via Twitter recently, Porter is fine with future DCEU films recasting the role with a fresh actor.

"I've been reading a lot of comments and I want to say that, while I appreciate a lot of what's been said, @ava is a brilliant filmmaker and should cast whoever she wants for her New Gods movie."

Ava DuVernay, the celebrated filmmaker and director of 2014's Selma, is helming an upcoming film based on the history of the New Gods from DC Comics. The movie is sure to feature Darkseid since he is the main villain of the saga. With the tweet, Porter has given his blessings to DuVernay to have another actor play Darkseid in her movie, and the filmmaker responded graciously to the sentiment he expressed.

"A gentleman and true artist. Thank you, sir."

For a long time, Ray Porter had been unable to reveal that he was slated to appear as Darkseid in the 2017 version of Justice League when it was being helmed by Zack Snyder. After Snyder left the project and Joss Whedon was brought on in his place, Porter's role was cut. Now that Zack Snyder's Justice Leauge is coming to HBO Max next year, fans will finally be able to witness what Porter brings to the table as Lord Darkseid.

Early footage teased from the upcoming Justice League recut hint that viewers will get to see Darkseid before he became the ruler of Apokolips, when he was simply Uxas, who tried to enslave Earth centuries ago before being defeated by the combined might of the Greek gods, the Green Lantern Corps, the Amazons, and Atlanteans.

The original plan for Darkseid as revealed by Snyder in the past had been to have a cameo appearance in the first part of Justice Leauge, with parts 2 and 3 expanding on the character, and his plans of enslaving Earth in present times to discover the secrets of the anti-life equation, which would allow him to control every sentient being in existence.

Now that the Justice League trilogy is going to be condensed into a single four-hour film, the role of Darkseid will be affected as well. In fact, it is quite likely that audiences will see Porter in a relatively minor role as Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the majority of the evil scheming and plotting will be carried out by Steppenwolf, Darkseid's lieutenant instead, who was the main villain in the 2017 version of Justice League.

The New Gods movie is where Darkseid will truly get to shine as the main big bad. Perhaps Porter's performance in Zack Snyder's Justice League will convince DuVernay to continue to use the actor in the role of Darkseid in her film.

