Darkseid and the Female Furies will be the villains in DC's The New Gods movie. Director Ava DuVernay revealed the news on social media when responding to fan questions. The ruler of Apokolips was originally supposed to be in Justice League, but the villain was cut out and is only in the mythical Zack Snyder cut of the movie. DC fans have been waiting to see Darkseid on the big screen for quite some time, so this should be good news for them. Unless the Snyder Cut gets some kind of surprise release, this will be the first time the character has shown up in a live-action movie.

The Darkseid news shouldn't come as too big of a shock since he is the main antagonist in the Jack Kirby-created comics. However, the Furies were not expected for The New Gods by many fans. "How could any self-respecting Barda fan not include The Furies?! I'm looking forward to them so much," said Ava DuVernay when asked about the Female Furies making an appearance in the upcoming movie.

Ava DuVernay would not reveal any possible casting ideas she had when asked. Instead she said, "Keeping my mind open..." The director previously teased, "there is a 99.9% chance" that an actor from her Netflix series When They See Us will appear in The New Gods. The director also said she is a huge fan of Tom King and is happy to be working with him on the project, which is still in the very early stages of development. With that being said, we should start to hear some casting news in the near future.

It's unclear if The New Gods will be connected to the DCEU, but it seems unlikely at the moment. Warner Bros. and DC have been stepping away from the interconnected universe for their latest movies and it would make sense to see them continue on that route. It would be a wise decision since the DCEU never really took off the way the studio originally envisioned when Zack Snyder was still at the helm. Regardless, The New Gods has the potential to be pretty huge for everybody involved.

The New Gods was first announced in 2018 with Ava DuVernay attached to direct. There is no official release date set at this time and the same can be said for a production start. There's still a chance for the mythical Snyder Cut to see the light of day beforehand, but with Darkseid about to make his big screen debut, it seems even more likely that the studio will not release the original version of Justice League, though it hasn't really seemed like they were ever interested in doing so. A group of passionate DC fans have been begging the studio release the Snyder Cut for nearly 2 years now. You can check out AVa DuVernay's Twitter account confirmations on The New Gods villains below.

