The first footage from the new Halloween movie has screened and we have our first reactions to the upcoming reboot/sequel. It's been nearly a decade since we've seen The Shape on the big screen and this movie is going to be ignoring every single sequel, which has been confirmed by the trailer for the movie that was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Based on the reactions coming out of the event, this movie could be what fans of the original have been waiting a long time to see. Here's what Eric Vespe of Rooster Teeth had to say about it, along with a description of the footage showcased.

"First footage of Halloween looks great. New story is that after he was shot by Loomis Michael was recommitted and Laurie has been preparing in case he ever breaks out. Some teenagers were talking amongst each other. "Wasn't it her brother that killed all those people?' 'It wasn't her brother, that's something people made up.' So, yeah. Bye-bye sequel storylines! There was a shot of Myers, post break-out, tormenting a girl in a bathroom stall. His hand goes over the door and drops a dozen bloody teeth on the floor. They're not messing around with this one. It's great to see the mask back in action. Also Laurie is never once shown as scared in the footage we saw. She's a woman on a mission, just as much a hunter as Michael. Love that take."

It's a rather big change with this movie throwing out the concept of Laurie Strode being related to Michael Myers. It's also revealed via the footage that Jamie Lee Curtis' character has been preparing to face the masked killer for the last four decades and isn't playing the victim role. But, most importantly, it sounds like the footage is, above all else, scary. Here's what Scott Wampler of Birth.Movies.Death had to say about it.

"I cannot even begin to describe how f*****g awesome the Halloween trailer is. You guys are gonna lose your minds. It looks *terrifying*."

Recently, some news surfaced online about a recent test screening of the new Halloween movie. According to an unverified account, the ending was very unsatisfying and overall, this quasi-sequel was not that great. While the thriller in its entirety wasn't screened at CinemaCon, these first reactions paint a very different story. Here's what Steve Weintraub of Collider had to say, promising that fans shouldn't be nervous.

"If you were even remotely nervous the upcoming 'Halloween' movie wouldn't be scary and awesome it's time to relax. The first footage they just showed at #CinemaCon2018 looked like everything you want it to be."

John Carpenter, who directed the original Halloween, is on board as an executive producer and will score the movie's soundtrack. David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride, is directing. Blumhouse is releasing the movie in time for the Halloween season on October 19. You can check out some more reactions to the first Halloween footage for yourself below.

