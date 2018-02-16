The new Halloween movie has lost it's greatest asset. Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis has officially wrapped production on the horror sequel and is leaving Charleston. Upon exiting the set, she shared a new Lorie Strode portrait, and hints that this may not be the last we see of the iconic horror hero.

"Set self portrait of Laurie Strode 2018. A survivor and a protector."

Perhaps it's a spoiler. Lorie Strode has always been a survivor. Except when Curtis' character was unceremoniously killed off in Halloween: Resurrection in 2002. That movie is being scrubbed from canon. Now, she is coming back to battle the shape once again. Jamie Lee shared a few more photos from the set, including Micheal Myers chair, which even has The Shape's name on it. We also get to see her as she says her final good-byes, and the album cover she shot up at a firing range. She says this upon exiting.

"So sad to leave all my new friends in Charleston. Thanks to @kuduchs for the friendship and morning noon and night caffeination and carbohydrates, @hajsalon for my much-needed wash and trim, @dogwashcharleston for my little dog's much-needed wash and trim, the stylish folks @hampdenclothing for my new kicks and mostly to everyone @thedewberrycharleston for their hospitality and elegant, comfortable care."

In the photos with her are her on-screen daughters played by Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. Jamie Lee Curtis goes onto say this.

"Wrapping things up here in Haddonfield. Three generations of strong, striped, Strode women. These two @missjudygreer @andimatichak brought it ALL to their work on this terrifying revisit of @halloweenmovie"."

And about that album cover she filled full of holes. She offers this about one fan who is getting a very cool souvenir.

"So, when I went back to do more gun training an OG fan of Halloween asked me to shoot his vinyl of the soundtrack. Not the actual vinyl but the cover. Needless to say I felt the pressure but hit my target none the less."

The final photo from set shows that Lorie Strode has moved addresses. Its a fun look at some props we probably won't really see too much of on screen, and adds to the realism and detail of the movie.

"Change of address. She's got mail!"

Shooting is still ongoing in Charleston, South Carolina. Though, it isn't known how many more shoot days are left for the rest of the crew. The movie comes from Blumhouse, with Curtis returning to her iconic role as Laurie Strode. She will have her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked killer who's haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Judy Greer plays Karen Strode, the daughter of Curtis' character, and Andi Matichak (Orange Is the New Black, Underground) plays Allyson, the granddaughter of Laurie Strode. You can take a look at the images here thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis' Instagram.