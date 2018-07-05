Don't call the new Halloween movie a reboot. The long-awaited return of Michael Myers to the big screen is coming this fall and this is going to be quite a bit different than anything we've ever seen. It's throwing out all of the previous sequels, even the well-liked Halloween II, and will serve as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 classic. Something like that kind of defies exact classification, but most have taken to calling it a reboot. Producer Jason Blum has some thoughts about that.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions and the man behind franchises such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious, as well as the Oscar-winning Get Out, has been making the rounds to promote The First Purge. During a recent interview, he was discussing the new Halloween movie and, not only did he explain why he doesn't consider it to be a reboot, but he has very strong feelings against the idea of a reboot in the first place. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The way to get people interested is to not reboot. The term makes my hair stand up on the back of my neck. What we're doing with Halloween is, I guess I'll use the term 'reinvention.' Reboot just sounds so corporate. The way we attacked Halloween was to go after what we've done with a lot of other movies. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are not known for horror, Jordan Peele was not known for horror before Get Out, so I think we've had a lot of success mixing genres of people, not the movie, the movie's a straight, scary movie, so I think we've got a very original voice with David Gordon Green and Danny, and having Jamie Lee Curtis and John Carpenter back in the mix to me was the beginning."

Whatever you want to call it, the movie is an attractive package for horror fans. Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and looking to take down Michael Myers before he can take her out. Nick Castle, the original actor who played Myers, famously credited as The Shape, is also back, with John Carpenter executive producing and doing the score. Plus, the recently released trailer did a lot to get fans hyped for what looks like it could be a great Halloween movie.

Blumhouse has become a success machine in recent years, but this is their first attempt at "reinventing" a pre-existing franchise. And it just so happens to be arguably the most iconic horror franchise in history. No pressure. If this does well and they managed to pull it off, director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride already have ideas for a sequel, which they originally wanted to shoot back-to-back with this movie. Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19. You can check out the video clip of Jason Blum, courtesy of Variety, for yourself below.