Blumhouse officially announced that production has started on the Halloween reboot in South Carolina through a social media post. Production was supposed to have started back in October of 2017, but casting was reportedly an issue that bogged the whole project down. Whatever the case may be, the Halloween reboot is back on track and appears to be keeping its October 2018 release date. It was recently announced that original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle will be returning to play The Shape once more along with Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

Rough House Pictures took to Instagram to wish the Halloween reboot a happy first day of filming in a video that features a woman dancing with the iconic Michael Myers mask along with the original John Carpenter score in the background. It was reported back in November that production grinded to a halt due to casting issues. However, those reports also pointed to a January to February production start, so it looks like production is moving full steam ahead to get the movie ready for its October 19th, 2018 release date.

With the return of Jamie Lee Curtis, the Halloween reboot has added a lot of extra pressure. Fans of the original Halloween movies have been skeptical about the project since it was first announced, mainly due to Danny McBride and David Gordon Green's involvement in the project. Many assumed that the duo, primarily known for comedy, would have no idea what to do with the Halloween franchise and worse yet, several fans believed that the project would get turned into a joke. McBride and Green have turned those fears into excitement as they have been talking about staying true to the spirit of the original movie and ignoring the sequels. This information along with the return of original cast members has put faith into the project along with extra pressure to live up to the hype.

In a recent interview, Danny McBride revealed that they were ignoring the events of the sequels and were pretty much treating the new Halloween reboot as a sequel to the original movie. He also revealed that they're going to be working with tension as opposed to gore in the movie, a trait that the original movie used expertly. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode doesn't even really know about Michael Myers until the end of the first movie, which is something that McBride and David Gordon Green will using to their advantage for the new movie.

Though Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jason Blum have spoken a lot about the Halloween reboot and what it will be, we still don't have the details regarding what it will be about. Blum has promised that the movie will keep its October 19th, 2018 release date, but what exactly are Halloween fans going to see on the big screen this coming Halloween? Hopefully the team can keep the story of the movie a secret until it hits theaters. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement of the first day of filming below, courtesy of Rough House Pictures' Instagram account.