Yet another classic is getting the reboot treatment. Warner Bros. is planning to revisit the 90s crime flick New Jack City, with Malcolm M. Mays set to pen the screenplay. Little has been revealed about the project yet, so it's not clear how it will be updated to suit the modern context. In any case, this is one that the studio seems to think is worth taking another look at nearly 30 years after the original hit theaters.

According to a new report, Malcolm M. Mays, known best for his starring role on FX's Snowfall, will write the rebooted version of New Jack City, with Bill Gerber (A Star Is Born) on board to produce. No director has been set at this time. While Mays is known best currently for his work in front of the camera, he's been making inroads as both a writer and director. Mays also penned Ferguson, which is adapted from the book Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy and Love of My Son Michael Brown. That was also done for Warner Bros. Apparently, they like what Mays has to offer.

Malcolm M. Mays is also currently attached to direct a movie called Flint, which will deal with the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, with John Ortiz and T.I. set to star. On screen, Mays also appeared in the boxing drama Southpaw, as well as the TV series Rebel. Next up, he'll be seen in The Day Shall Come, which also stars Anna Kendrick. There is no word currently on whether or not Mays would star in the reboot as well, or if he's just going to pen the screenplay. The cast for the original New Jack City included Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Allen Payne and Judd Nelson.

Released in 1991, New Jack City was directed by Mario Van Peebles, with a script from Thomas Lee Wright. The movie centers on a drug tycoon named Nino Brown (Wesley Snipes) who runs a crew known as the Cash Money Brothers. This group has quickly made its way to the top of the drug trade in New York City. Under Nino's ruthless leadership, the drug operation has exploded to become a multimillion-dollar empire. Two police officers, Scotty (Ice-T) and Nick (Judd Nelson), are tasked with going undercover to bring down Nino and his entire operation.

New Jack City was generally embraced by critics at the time and was made for a relatively modest $8 million. That made it quite successful, as it grossed $48 million at the box office. The movie has maintained a certain level of popularity over the years, but not so much so that a reboot/remake would be an obvious choice. Yet, in modern Hollywood, everything old can be new again. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.