The New Mutants are coming home this November. Disney's 20th Century Studios has revealed that the long-awaited X-Men spin-off will arrive Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 17. To go along with the announcement, a new teaser has been released. This comes after the movie became the first wide-release blockbuster to hit theaters in months back in August. Now, those who didn't make the trek to a local theater to check it out will have the chance next month.

The new teaser focuses heavily on the young group of mutants at the center of the story, showcasing their individual powers. It also includes a blatant X-Men namedrop, which was largely absent from the marketing ahead of the theatrical release. Cover art for the Blu-ray was also revealed, which we've included as well. One might have expected Disney to release it on Disney+ or Hulu after the theatrical release. However, due to pre-existing deals, it will stream on HBO Max first at some point down the line. The bonus features included with the home video release are as follows.

The New Mutants 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital Bonus Features

Origins & Influences: Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind The New Mutants.

Meet the New Mutants: Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes

- Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs

- "She's a Demon"

- "Everybody's Type" & Chores

- Dani's Nightmare - Alt

- "I Need to Cool Off"

- "We're on Lockdown"

- Take out the Source

Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

The New Mutants centers on five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution. Supposedly, this is to cure them of the dangers of their powers. However, it quickly becomes clear that this is part of a much larger battle between the forces of good and evil. The cast includes Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga.

Billed as a horror-themed X-Men spin-off, the movie was directed by Josh Boone and had been in development for years. It was a long, messy journey but after the Disney/Fox merger, and following a couple of unexpected delays brought on by the mess that has been 2020, The New Mutants hit theaters. Unfortunately, it didn't perform well, earning just $42 million at the box office. That said, it was the first movie to enter the uncertain theatrical marketplace that had been shut down since March. There was no telling what a movie could make. Even so, this is going to go down as another bomb that Disney has had to suffer since the merger with Fox.

The critical response didn't help matters. It currently holds a meager 34 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go along with a 55 percent audience rating. Perhaps it will get a second chance at life on home video. The New Mutants arrives on November 17 from 20th Century Studios.