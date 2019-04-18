We will get to see The New Mutants someday, it's just not clear when that's going to happen or how it's going to happen. This X-Men spinoff has been in the works for a very, very long time now, with the original release date pegged for April 2018. But that day came and went and the project has since been sitting in the dreaded land of uncertainty. Unfortunately, the Disney/Fox deal closing didn't help that uncertainty. In fact, it's just added another wrinkle, as it looks like the troubled project has been delayed yet again.

According to a new report, Disney has decided to delay the release of The New Mutants, which is currently set to arrive on August 2. There is no word on just how long it's going to be delayed and this information is coming from an anonymous source from the Fox ranks. So, with this kind of thing, it needs to be treated as rumor to some degree. That said, Disney hasn't given any update regarding the movie's release since they took over. Only going so far as to include it on their release calendar at CinemaCon earlier this month. The anonymous source allegedly had this to offer.

"The new release date will be far away from August. Nothing else is known at this point."

Meanwhile, marketing has been ramping up for Dark Phoenix, which is being billed as the final installment of the main X-Men franchise, as Disney will fold those characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the road, meaning we can expect a reboot of some kind to happen. As for The New Mutants, this movie began filming back in July 2017 under the direction of Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and the first teaser trailer was released in October 2017. Apparently, the studio wanted significant reshoots. Boone clashed with their requests and it's more or less been collecting dust ever since.

The New Mutants centers on a group of five young mutants who are all just discovering their abilities and are being held in a secret facility against their will. The movie has a horror theme to it and was originally being eyed as the start of a trilogy. At this point, it will be amazing if just this movie managed to get a theatrical release at all. There have been persistent rumors that the project could be dumped to a streaming service such as Hulu, which Disney now owns a controlling stake in.

Related: New Mutants May Be R-Rated After Reshoots Are Finally Finished

The cast, including Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, have expressed their frustration and uncertainty regarding the movie. Disney will probably wait until Dark Phoenix arrives in June before making any public announcements regarding the release of The New Mutants. Just don't expect them to give it a big push at this point, as it's probably just being written off mostly as a loss. Disney and Marvel have bigger fish to fry. This news first surfaced over at iHorror.com.