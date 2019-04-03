The New Mutants has been through a lot over the past year. However, it looks like the movie is officially happening after Disney released their upcoming release slate at CinemaCon. Marvel fans were starting to get worried after a series of release date changes and the promise of reshoots, which have still yet to happen. With that being said, it appears the movie will keep its August 2nd release date for the time being. However, a lot can change between now and then.

There have been rumors surrounding New Mutants and it possibly debuting on the Disney+ streaming platform after the Fox acquisition. But, it looks like the movie will finally hit theaters in the coming months. Since the reshoots have not been done, it could be pushed back yet again, but the studio seems confident that it will hit theaters by the end of the year. It's believed Fox ordered the reshoots to make New Mutants scarier after a less than stellar response to the first trailer.

New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy recently reassured that they are "making the movie that we set out to make," when asked if she was worried about the delays. She went on to say she didn't find the delays to be infuriating and says in the end they want to make a movie that "will make the fans truly happy." Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams also weighed in on the delays and basically echoed Taylor Joy's comments by stating the delays allow the filmmakers "more time" to get it right. With that being said, the movie was supposed to hit theaters in April 2018.

Related: New Mutants Reshoots Turn It Back Into the Horror Movie It's Supposed to Be

New Mutants producer Simon Kinberg provided an update on the planned reshoots in September 2018. Kinberg confirmed the reshoots were to make the movie scarier. He said, "Audiences really embraced the notion of a superhero movie or a comic-book movie that was, in its core, a horror film." While that's true, Marvel fans have been starting to get a little restless wondering if the movie was ever going to see the light of day. Back in February, producer Lauren Shuler Donner said, "I want to see it released. I'm hopeful that it will. I'd hate to see it thrown aside."

Now that Disney has let the cat out of the bag, we should get a New Mutants update in the near future. The CinemaCon announcement is sure to catch a lot of Marvel fan attention, so hopefully the studio reveals either the same release date or a new one for the end of the year. It seems like the project may have been lost in the shuffle between the Disney and Fox deal, but the smoke is finally clearing now and Walt Disney Studio has a massive 2019 ahead of them. You can check out an image of Disney's 2019 release slate below.

¡Prepárate para los próximos estrenos @Disney en cines!



Te compartimos el calendario de lanzamientos presentado esta tarde en #CinemaCon, desde Las Vegas, donde ya están las producciones de @20thcenturyfoxpic.twitter.com/mtcAwDuiha — YoSoyXavi🏳️‍🌈 (@YoSoy_Xavi) April 4, 2019