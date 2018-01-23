20th Century Fox's The New Mutants was slated to be the first of three X-Men movies released this year, but earlier this month, the studio pushed the release date from April 13, 2018 to February 22, 2019. This drastic release date shift was reportedly made so they can focus on making the movie scarier, which could mean extensive reshoots are in ordered. Director Josh Boone revealed in a new interview that this movie will push the PG-13 rating to its limits, although he would not comment on the release date shift.

"This movie is probably the hardest PG-13 ever made. I mean, we've pushed it. The horror is pretty dark, but there's also an emotional core, too. If I can scare you and make you cry: that's the goal."

Production started in early July and wrapped in early September, at the same time as Deadpool 2, but many wondered if there was enough time in the schedule for post-production, and it seemed there wasn't, which lead to the lengthy release date delay. Regardless of the delay, Josh Boone seems quite confident about his movie, stating it will kick off a new X-Men horror trilogy, while re-confirming that these characters do not wear superhero costumes, teasing that they're all rather messed up.

"There are no costumes. That alone makes it different. They can't be with the other kids at the X-Mansion. They're too f---ed up. They've all killed people, whether intentionally or unintentionally."

The story follows five young mutants who are being held against their will in a secret facility, just as they are starting to discover their mutant abilities. These five character are Roberto De Costa, a.k.a. Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who can channel solar energy, Dani Moonstar, a.k.a. Mirage (Blu Hunt), a Native American with the power of telepathy, Ilya Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), the sister of Colossus who has the power of teleportation, Sam Guthrie a.k.a. Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams, who can turn into a wolf. Alice Braga also stars as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a medical doctor who has the ability to generate a protective bio-field around herself, who is also guarding a secret. Josh Boone revealed these new details in an interview with Empire Magazine.