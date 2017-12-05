The New Mutants is leaning really heavily into the idea that this is going to be a horror movie set in the X-Men universe. Don't believe it? Then take a look at this new poster and, if that's not enough, they've all but confirmed that Demon Bear is going to be the villain. Even if you aren't familiar with Demon Bear from the comics, with a name like that, it's hard to think of anything but a horrific figure.

The Twitter account for The New Mutants has been posting short teasers. The videos tease the characters from the movie. Maisie Williams' Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik, Henry Zaga's Sunspot, and Blu Hunt's Mirage. Images of scorched floors and other vaguely horrific imagery can be seen. But the latest post seems to point to the villain Demon Bear, who has a history with Mirage in the comics. The video features a snowy landscape. Claw marks and blood can be seen. If that isn't subtle enough, there's also a bear necklace in the foreground.

In case you aren't familiar with the Demon Bear Saga from the comics, it's a beloved X-Men story. And a dark one. The Demon Bear originally existed only in Mirage's mind, but the evil entity found power and broke into the real world and killed her parents. Dark enough for you? There's even a panel in the comics which shows Mirage, who's been badly injured, limping through a snow-covered scene, similar to the one in the teaser, while dripping with blood. So yeah, this is definitely teasing Demon Bear and some very dark stuff in The New Mutants.

There's also the new poster for the movie that was released. In the first trailer for New Mutants, images of faces coming through a wall were depicted. This poster plays into that, with the faces of unidentified characters, but likely the main characters in the movie, coming through the wall and looking rather horrific. The ominous caption provided for the poster further leans into the horror angle.

"The only thing you have to fear... is yourself. #NewMutants"

Oddly enough, the man who directed The Fault in Our Stars, Josh Boone, is directing The New Mutants, which arrives in theaters on April 13 (yes, Friday the 13th), 2018. Horror had a very big year in 2017 and Fox has been willing to try new things with the X-Men franchise as of late. So why not make a horror movie in the X-Men universe? The hope is that this will launch an entire trilogy of X-Men horror movies. But they've gotta nail this one first. Be sure to check out the Demon Bear teaser, as well as the New Mutants poster, courtesy of The New Mutants Twitter account, for yourself below.