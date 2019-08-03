Today is, or perhaps we should say, would have been, an important day for X-Men fans, as today would have been the day that The New Mutants was going to hit theaters. But that is no longer the case, as the troubled project is still sitting on a shelf waiting to be released. Many would-be moviegoers took to social media today to commemorate the occasion. Though, it does pose an interesting, if simple question; will we ever see this movie?

This X-Men spin-off dates back a long way. Director Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is at the helm of what is poised to be a horror-themed take on Marvel's mutants. Originally, it was supposed to be released on April 13, 2018. A teaser trailer was even released online back in 2017. Yet, ever since, it's been plagued with delays. The folks over at fan site X-MenFilms.com hilariously noted that today, August 2, 2019, was the date that Fox had set for the movie before it was delayed yet again.

"I went to my local theater with the #NewMutants poster pulled up on my phone, demanding to see the Thursday night advance showing. They said they didn't know what I was talking about. I frantically showed them the date, crying. Eventually security had to be called... #NewMutants"

It's interesting that this project has been so plagued. A promising filmmaker was at the helm. The source material is rich and horror is doing very well right now. Plus, the cast is top-notch, as it includes Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga. As writer Charles Pulluam-Moore put it on Twitter, this is becoming as mythical as the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

"The New Mutants is the new Snyder Cut. Release the footage, you cowards."

For a while, the idea of the movie getting a proper release seemed increasingly less likely. Disney finally closed its merger with Fox back in March. Disney is now in control of Fox's former movie properties, but they also inherited what had already been finished, or was in the works, at 20th Century Fox. That includes The New Mutants. Rumored reports suggested Disney would simply dump the project to a streaming service like Hulu. While that's still not totally out of the question, during CinemaCon, the studio provided a new release date of April 3, 2020. A full two years after it was originally supposed to arrive.

As it stands, that date is on the calendar. Unless something crazy happens, Disney/Fox will release The New Mutants and try to recoup some of the money spent. As for the trilogy Josh Boone originally was hoping to do? Let's just say that seems highly unlikely. Feel free to check out some of the other posts we collected from fans on Twitter regarding the release that never was.

