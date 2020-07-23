The New Mutants are getting ready to invade [email protected] Normally, this time of year is dominated by San Diego Comic-Con, as the massive convention has become a truly huge pop culture hub. But, given the state of the world, packing thousands of people into a convention hall wasn't possible. But the organizers of SDCC are making the best of it with a virtual edition this year. And one of the virtual panels will be diving into this long-gestating Marvel Comics adaptation.

Writer/Director Josh Boone is scheduled to appear on the panel alongside cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. They are set to discuss the X-Men spin-off, which is described as a horror/thriller, as opposed to a typical superhero movie. The panel will be moderated by Ira Madison III. The panel is scheduled to kick off online at 2 p.m. PT. While it isn't clear what surprises will be revealed at the panel, there is much to discuss as this is a project that has been in the works for years and has had a complicated road to release.

This was a movie that was developed and produced by 20th Century Fox longer before the Disney merger was even on the table. The plan was for Josh Boone to turn the comic book series centered on a young group of mutants into something radically different from the main X-Men series. Boone even had plans for an entire trilogy. Yet, things got complicated. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters way back in early 2018, and a trailer dropped online back in October 2017, as hard as that may be to believe. But once the Disney/Fox merger went through, Disney decided to let Boone finish the movie as he had originally planned.

The New Mutants is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Sadly, given the situation with theaters being closed this year, the project has been delayed several times again. Disney had it on the calendar for April, which was then pushed to August. Heading into the panel, it remains unclear what the studio will ultimately decide to do. Though the idea of releasing it on Disney+ and/or Hulu does not seem out of the question at this point.

Unless Marvel Studios decides to retcon this and make it part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this will be the final entry in Fox's era of X-Men movies, which kicked off in 2000. Dark Phoenix concluded the main series last year but, even though this is a spin-off, it is part of that universe. With any luck, at least some of our questions will be answered. Be sure to check out The New Mutants panel and keep up with the rest of our coverage of [email protected] throughout the weekend.