Here's something new that sounds like something we've heard before, mostly because it is. The New Mutants has had its release date pushed back. Again. This isn't the first time the troubled X-Men spin-off has been delayed and, at this point, we're not confident in saying it's going to be the last. That said, for now, Disney has finally locked down a new release date for the project after they inherited it as part of the Fox deal, which officially closed a couple of months back. It's their problem now.

Disney recently updated their entire release schedule, including projects they ended up with as a result of the Fox deal, with some Disney dates announced up through 2027. The calendar included a new date for The New Mutants, which is now scheduled to arrive on April 3, 2020. For those keeping score at home, that is a full two years after the movie was originally supposed to arrive in theaters. It was initially scheduled for April 13, 2018. The studio had even released a trailer back in 2017. But that was a long time ago and much has changed.

Director Josh Boone of The Fault in Our Stars fame was tapped to bring The New Mutants to the screen and the idea was to turn this into a full trilogy, with each entry taking on a different feel. But all of them would have had a horror tinge. This first entry sees a group of young mutants who are all discovering their abilities being held against their will in a mysterious facility. The cast, which is actually somewhat stacked, includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Alice Braga (I Am Legend).

Related: The New Mutants Delayed Again, May Just Head to Hulu?

Word is that Fox wasn't very happy with the cut of the movie Josh Boone had put together. The plan was to do extensive reshoots that would amp up the scares. However, it was revealed not that long ago that those reshoots never actually happened. And so, the movie has sat on a shelf collecting dust. There were rumors that Disney may just dump the title to a streaming service such as Hulu in order to cut their losses. But this is a comic book movie and those, even in the best of situations, don't come very cheap. So it would seem the Mouse House is going to at least try and make the best of a bad situation.

It's unclear if Disney will try and spend any additional money on reshoots. Though, we would guess probably not. What we know is that it will, by all appearances, get a theatrical release after all. It also will be the final Marvel movie produced at Fox to hit theaters before those characters all get folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dark Phoenix, which is the final proper X-Men movie, is set to arrive this summer on June 7. Will Disney stick to their guns with this new date? Or is this just another placeholder for the seemingly cursed project? Time will tell.