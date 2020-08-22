We have a brand new teaser for The New Mutants which brings with it some new footage ahead of the movie's long-awaited release next week. Specifically, we get a glimpse of Lockheed, the fan-favorite alien dragon from the Marvel Comics universe. This will be the first time that Lockheed has appeared in live-action. Though some changes are being made, this brief glimpse makes it appear, visually at least, that the filmmakers have stayed faithful to the creature.

The TV spot focuses on the group of young mutants at the center of the story. They are in the early stages of discovering how powerful they are, and the footage shows glimpses of all them using their various powers. Much of this footage has been seen in previous trailers or TV spots. However, toward the end, we get a look at Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, seemingly getting ready to square off against an enemy. But she won't be doing it alone, as we see Lockheed on her shoulder before he roars and charges off-screen at an unseen threat.

Lockheed first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics via The Uncanny X-Men #166, which was released in 1983. The character was created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith. Historically speaking, Lockheed was a companion to Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcat. In this case, it will be accompanying Magik, the sister of Colossus. Interestingly, Lockheed was first brought into the Marvel universe by Kitty telling a bedtime story to Illyana that included the drag. An encounter with the alien race known as the Brood made the creature from Kitty's tale a reality. It is unclear how, precisely, the character's origins will be altered to fit into the movie but there is some connective tissue from the source material.

Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is in the director's chair. The cast also includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why). The movie, a horror spin-off set within the X-Me universe, has been in the works for years. Originally produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger, various creative disputes and delays have gotten in the way of the movie being released. However, it is finally going to see the light of day, with pre-sale tickets going live recently.

This will be the end of an era as it represents the final Fox-produced Marvel movie. The Disney/Fox merger put the X-Men rights in the hands of Marvel Studios. That means the franchise will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. There is no confirmed timeframe for when that will happen but Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed the reboot is coming last year. As such, this will, in all likelihood, mark the end of an era that spanned a full two decades. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on August 28 from 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the new teaser for yourself.