With 2018 quickly approaching, 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants is shaping up to be one of the year's most anticipated superhero movies. The studio previously dropped a creepy Demon Bear poster along with several brief videos teasing these mutant characters. Today, we get two more teasers, one featuring the hellish nightmares that Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) must endure, and the other showcasing Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) praying to a higher power. It's possible that these brief videos could be leading up to a second trailer, perhaps attached to the studio's The Greatest Showman on December 20.

The videos don't really offer much in the way of new footage, with the Cannonball video merely showing this character standing at the base of a mine, with the words "Welcome to Your Nightmare" literally surrounding the character. The Wolfsbane video shows this character in her room praying, with her hands clasped around a small cross necklace. It seems that both of these videos tease these characters having to face their greatest fears, which could mean that the main villain isn't Demon Bear after all, as widely suggested.

Both of these videos are significant in that they contain hints that indicate this movie will be faithful to at least some aspects of these characters. The mine that Cannonball is standing in is significant since this character comes from a mining family in Kentucky, and his father was killed during a mine collapse. The character's powers manifested on his first day in the mines, taking over for his late father, when he and another miner were caught in another collapse. Cannonball has the ability to release thermo-nuclear energy that encases him in a forcefield, protecting him and anyone near him from harm.

As for the Wolfsbane video, this character, a.k.a. Rahne Sinclair, was raised by an abusive pastor named Reverend Craig, played by Happy Anderson in the film, who forced her to take on religion at a very early age. Once her powers manifested, Reverend Craig lead an angry mob that intended to burn her at the stake, before she was rescued by Moira McTaggert, a character played in the X-Men movies by Rose Byrne. Rahne has the ability to transform herself into a wolf at will, while still retaining all of her human intelligence, along with a different form of a wolf that combines both human and lupine traits. Since both of these videos showcase these characters' deepest fears, it's yet another indication that the primary villain could in fact be one of The New Mutants, Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt).

The story centers on five mutants, Cannonball, Wolfsbane, Dani Moonstar, Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who are being held against their will in a secret facility, just as their powers are developing. In the comics, Dani Moonstar has the ability to make other people face their greatest fears, so it's possible that Dani could in fact be the villain, or perhaps a pawn of Demon Bear to bend these mutants to his will. The movie has long been confirmed to be the first horror movie among the X-Men franchise, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to this much different take on an X-Men movie. This will also be the first of three X-Men movies hitting theaters next year, arriving in April 13, 2018, which has that date to itself. The New Mutants will be followed by the highly-anticipated Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018. Take a look at these new previews for The New Mutants Twitter.