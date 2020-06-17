Pokemon lovers who also happened to enjoy the Nintendo 64 are likely going to be very happy as Pokemon Snap is making a comeback. Titled New Pokemon Snap, the game is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch and looks to bring the classic game to the current generation. To go along with the announcement, a trailer has been released, showcasing our first look at the gameplay.

The announcement was made as part of a recent Pokemon Presents livestream. The trailer opens up with shows of various Pokemon on an island before we zoom in on a Pikachu. A picture is taken of the creature, who seems absolutely delighted. We then view various islands where the player will visit to catch 'em all, as it were. It looks very much like the original game, only updated with better graphics and seemingly expanded gameplay. The official description of the game reads as follows.

"Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64™ system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see! Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!"

New Pokemon Snap joins a growing lineup of games set within the franchise on the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee were released in 2018, with Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield following a year later in 2019. Also revealed as part of the presentation was The Isle of Armor, a new expansion for Sword and Shield that has launched. The company additionally announced Pokemon Cafe Mix, a free-to-start puzzle game coming soon for the Switch and mobile devices, as well as Pokemon Smile, an app geared toward helping kids develop good tooth brushing habits.

Pokemon Snap was originally released in 1999 and served as a major departure from the previous video games in the franchise. Instead of catching the creatures and making them battle, players were tasked with taking pictures and documenting them. While it was less action-heavy, the game proved to be a huge hit and a critical success as well. It sold more than 1.5 million copies in its initial release and was a popular rental title as well. It was later re-released on both the Wii and Wii U via their virtual consoles.

Few details have been made available at this time. It isn't clear if this will have a multiplayer function, if it will be online-based or, perhaps most importantly, what the price point is going to be. A release date has also yet to be revealed. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via Pokemon.com.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.



Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020