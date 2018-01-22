The sci-fi action thriller RoboCop celebrated its 30th Anniversary last year, and the fan base for that movie is still quite strong. RoboCop is certainly one of the few franchises that could endure for over three decades, which included a 2014 reboot that wasn't terribly well-received. There may be hope for an original RoboCop sequel. Edward Neumeier, who wrote the 1987 classic, revealed in an interview at the Barbados Independent Film Festival that he is, "working on a new one at MGM right now' and that maybe they'll 'get another one out of it." When pressed for more details, the writer wouldn't give any specifics, but it's clear that this won't be another reboot, and that it will continue the continuity from the original movies. Here's what he had to say about this new Robocop movie.

"Well, here's what I'll say. We're not supposed to say too much. There's been a bunch of other RoboCop movies and there was recently a remake and I would say this would be kind of going back to the old RoboCop we all love and starting there and going forward. So it's a continuation really of the first movie. In my mind. So it's a little bit more of the old school thing."

The original RoboCop is so popular the classic even returned to theaters for nationwide screenings this past fall. The original RoboCop earned $53.4 million from a $13 million budget back in 1987, which, when adjusted for inflation, equals a $125.4 million today. The 2014 reboot earned $58.6 million, which, adjusted for inflation, is equal to a $67.5 million movie. However, the reboot did pull in an additional $184 million overseas, for a global total of $242.6 million, from a hefty $100 million budget. There had been talk in 2015 that a reboot sequel may happen, but nothing has moved forward on this supposed project in the past two years.

While Ed Neumeier wouldn't offer any more specifics, it would be interesting if this project would also follow the two follow-ups, 1990's RoboCop 2 and 1993's RoboCop 3. While Peter Weller did return for RoboCop 2, he didn't come back for RoboCop 3, with Robert John Burke taking over as RoboCop. Neither Ed Neumeier nor original RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven were involved with either of the sequels, which each made less than its predecessor. It's possible that this new project could eradicate the timeline seen in RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, a tactic used by a number of productions such as X-Men: Days of Future Past and upcoming projects like the Halloween sequel and James Cameron's Terminator sequel, which will essentially ignore certain films in the timeline that has been established.

The franchise is so beloved that a RoboCop statue was unveiled in Detroit back in 2014, shortly before the RoboCop remake debuted on Blu-ray and DVD. While no plot details have been revealed yet, if original stars like Peter Weller (RoboCop) and Nancy Allen (Anne Lewis) are being written into this new story, it would certainly be quite exciting for fans of this franchise. Ed Neumeier revealed these new details in an interview with Zeitgeist Entertainment Magazine, during the Barbados Independent Film Festival.