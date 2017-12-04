Last month, LucasFilm dropped the bombshell news that Star Wars 10 will kick off a brand new trilogy, with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson signing on to write and direct these films. Very little is known so far about these projects, but while promoting The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson confirmed that this new trilogy would not connect to this current trilogy that continues with The Last Jedi and comes to a close with J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9. Here's what the filmmaker had to say, revealing that his new project will be something entirely new, when asked if his trilogy will "jump off" from Star Wars 9.

"Well, no. So, he's (J.J. Abrams) going to do the next episode, so do the final chapter of this trilogy, and then I'm just completely, separately going to be coming up with a whole new trilogy that won't be connected to this at all. I'm just going to come up with something new and do it."

Director Rian Johnson stated a few weeks ago that this new trilogy is in early stages of development, with this story featuring brand new, original characters set in a new part of the galaxy. The announcement came just days after LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed in an interview that they're starting to plan out their next 10 years of Star Wars movies, and it seems that Rian Johnson's trilogy will be a big part of their plans. It also isn't surprising that they're turning back to Rian Johnson, especially given LucasFilm's "troubles" with directors as of late.

Over the course of this year, LucasFilm has parted ways with Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, four months after they started filming, and also with Star Wars 9 director Colin Trevorrow, after spending more than two years developing the script with his co-writer. There were rumors that the studio was trying to get Rian Johnson to come back and direct Star Wars 9, but instead they went with Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, while pushing the release date to December 20, 2019.

The director's most recent statement is also interesting because it seemingly rules out this new trilogy could be based on one of the new Star Wars books that have been released over the last few years, since the director stated that he will "come up with something new" and make the trilogy. With development just getting started on this new trilogy, it remains to be seen when we'll learn any specific details about the story, but since this won't be connected to the new current trilogy, it seems unlikely any of these characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will return. The director revealed these details in an interview with Screen Rant.