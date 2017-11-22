While we have no idea what Star Wars 10 will bring, Rian Johnson has broken his silence about the new Star Wars trilogy that he is set to helm, stating that he is in the early stages of the development process. It was announced a few weeks ago that Johnson was going to be getting his own Star Wars trilogy and fans have been left to wonder just what exactly the director is going to do and what story he's going to tell. While we seem to be pretty far away from learning what the new trilogy will be about, Rian Johnson's enthusiasm for the project is visibly hard for him to contain.

At a press event for The Last Jedi in Mexico, Rian Johnson spoke about his Star Wars trilogy and revealed where he is in the planning stage. The director also explained why he was excited to take over and get his own trilogy. Rian Johnson had this to say.

"We're gonna have to see. I'm just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be. What makes me so excited about it, is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world. There's just so much potential and I can't wait to jump into it."

The Last Jedi isn't even in theaters yet and Johnson's already thinking about what his new Star Wars trilogy will be about. While tight lipped as expected, Johnson's enthusiasm and excitement is evident.

It was announced that Rian Johnson had been chosen by Disney and Lucasfilm to write and direct a trilogy of movies that will fall under the Star Wars brand, but will be a completely new story, with original characters, and set in a different galaxy. Johnson is teaming with Ram Bergman, his longtime collaborator who after producing the Johnson helmed Looper and Brick, produced The Last Jedi with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Kennedy had this to say about working with Johnson again.

"He's a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy."

Rian Johnson has reportedly not been chosen because other directors fell short, but because he has an original vision to take Star Wars forward. It is not clear at this time how The Last Jedi will work with George Lucas's original saga, but advance publicity suggests that Rian Johnson is willing to take risks. If evidence from trailers is to be believed, we may see a side of Luke Skywalker that we have never imagined along with a struggle between the Force and Dark Side that may rival anything that we've seen or read so far.

While we don't know what corner of the Star Wars galaxy that this new trilogy will come from, the idea and the potential to make something worthwhile is there and obviously Disney and Lucasfilm back what Rian Johnson has pulled off with The Last Jedi. But, we might have to see just how well The Last Jedi preforms critically as well as box office numbers before the new trilogy gets off the ground. You can check out Rian Johnson's brief update about his new Star Wars trilogy below, courtesy of Kenna McHugh's YouTube channel.