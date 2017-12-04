Rian Johnson is out with the cast of The Last Jedi doing a press tour and trying very hard not to spill the beans about the events in the movie. It seems that talking about the new Star Wars trilogy is a welcome distraction for the director and he has revealed that he's excited start work on the project while claiming that there's "no limits" in terms of where he can take the story. It was announced in October that Rian Johnson would be returning to the Star Wars universe with his own trilogy and that it will be a brand-new adventure with new characters.

While speaking with IGN, Rian Johnson spoke about his excitement for the new trilogy and also revealed how he pitched Lucasfilm the initial idea. Johnson explained that his Star Wars trilogy will introduce new characters as well as new places. It's not clear at this time what kind of story it will be or if any familiar faces will show up, but Rian Johnson is definitely excited to work on the project. He had this to say.

"Right now there's all the freedom in the world. That's the whole thing that's exciting to me is let's go some new places, let's meet some new folks, let's see what else is out there. Let's have one story told over three films in this galaxy with no limitations. It's pretty exciting."

As it turns out, Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm got along really, really well and the director was trying to think of a way to keep their creative partnership moving forward. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has praised Johnson at every chance she gets and the head honchos at Disney are extremely pleased with The Last Jedi. Since the partnership was going so well, Rian Johnson decided to pitch Lucasfilm a new Star Wars trilogy with a new story. He explains.

"We all just had a really good time working together. I know for us, that was a big part of it. We were getting to the end of it and Kathy Kennedy and Bob Iger and Alan Horn, Alan Berkman, all the folks at Disney, we were just sad that this was coming to an end. We were like, 'How do we figure out some way to keep working together?' That's when I pitched the idea of a new trilogy with a new story. That seemed really exciting for me."

Rian Johnson will pair with longtime collaborator-producer Ram Bergman for the trilogy, which will reportedly take place in a different galaxy with original characters and a new story line. Release dates for the trilogy have not yet been announced. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said, "We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi. She went on to say that Johnson is "creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career."

As previously mentioned, we don't know what kind of story we're going to get from the Star Wars galaxy with this new trilogy, but the idea and the potential to make something worthwhile is there. Disney and Lucasfilm enthusiastically back what Rian Johnson has pulled off with The Last Jedi and are just as excited as we are to see where the director will take us next. You can read more about Rian Johnson's creative freedom for his Star Wars trilogy via IGN.