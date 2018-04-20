Director Christopher McQuarrie held an impromptu Q&A on Twitter last night, where he was asked a rather interesting question by a fan. The filmmaker is currently in post-production on this summer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which brings Henry Cavill into the franchise fold as a new character named August Walker. Since Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and last year's Justice League, one fan wanted to know if he's interested in directing Man of Steel 2. Here's what the director had to say below.

"They know where to find me. #McQandA"

While the tweet certainly doesn't indicate that he's officially in contention to direct a new Superman movie, his interest should surely be noted. After all, there was a report from February that indicated Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League director Zack Snyder was actually fired from the DCEU, which is interesting since Snyder wasn't exactly a huge supporter of Justice League when it hit theaters, as it became the lowest-grossing DCEU movie. But he has shown support for fans who want the supposed "Snyder cut" of the movie released, even though some believe such a cut does not exist.

If Snyder was fired, that could pave the way for others like McQuarrie to make a big impact on the DCEU. Last month, Zack Snyder teased in a post on the social media platform Vero that the three crosses seen in the background of the Superman death scene in Batman v Superman were supposed to be a reference to Justice League 2, although it isn't even clear if the studio is planning another Justice League sequel at this time. J.K. Simmons, who played Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, stated in an interview before Justice League hit theaters that the studio was already working on scripts for the Justice League sequel, but we have heard nothing official about Justice League 2 at this time.

While, for most intents and purposes, Batman v Superman was essentially a "sequel" to 2013's Man of Steel, many have been clamoring for a more direct sequel to that adventure. Still, after the severely disappointing box office performance for Justice League, many are wondering what the future will hold for the DCEU, especially since Warner Bros. brought in Walter Hamada to take over at DC Films. Warner Bros.' next DCEU adventure is Aquaman on December 21, but after that, the slate is up in the air, with movies like Flashpoint, Cyborg, The Batman, Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, Birds of Prey, Green Lantern Corps and many more in various stages of development.

After Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie doesn't have any projects in the works, but there was a report from last month that claimed Warner Bros. was eyeing McQuarrie to direct the long-gestating Green Lantern Corps for the studio. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, as the uncertainty swirling around the DCEU keeps growing by the minute. You can take a look at the director's response to a fan below, from Christopher McQuarrie Twitter.