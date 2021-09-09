We finally have a look at Milana Vayntrub suited up as Squirrel Girl in New Warriors, something many Marvel fans never thought they'd see. Developed by Kevin Biegel for Marvel Television in 2016, the planned New Warriors series was inspired by the Marvel comic books of the same name, following a group of budding superheroes looking to make a positive impact on the world. A pilot episode was shot, but the footage never saw the light of day as the series was canceled.

Milana Vayntrub as the Squirrel Girl behind the scenes of the canceled series pilot



On Wednesday, Biegel posted some photos from the New Warriors set revealing Milana Vayntrub in character as Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl. The photos have since been deleted, but not before getting shared rapidly throughout social media. Squirrel Girl is now trending as many fans continue to share the images, and some are wondering if it's too late to save the series.

In another tweet, that has since been deleted, Kevin Biegel said of the ill-fated series: "There's a show we wrote a few years ago. It was very proudly gay. A singular power that be killed the show. Because it was too gay. A rich, straight, Brentwood turd. He got fired for being vile at his company. We, on the other hand, live. #NewWarriors."

"Sadly, we didn't get to share it with you," he added. "If this was a 'the show was crap' situation, I'd totally shut up and never speak. Unfortunately, this was a 'high level exec with an agenda' situation. He got fired. I still miss our show. I have nights where I can't fall asleep because I get so mad we couldn't have characters say stuff like this -- because of one exec who thought we were making a show that was 'messy.' Sorry. Not sorry. [New Warriors] woulda been really great. I wish we could've given it to y'all."

Milana Vayntrub, who's best known for playing Lily in AT&T ads, also voices Squirrel Girl in the animated Marvel Rising franchise. Actually seeing her in costume makes it more evident that she's perfect for the live-action incarnation of the character as well. For what it's worth, Vayntrub has teased the possibility of New Warriors getting saved by tweeting, "Doreen would try to reason with the higher-ups at @marvel and ask them to bring back #NewWarriors."

Maybe, just maybe, it's not the end of the line for New Warriors after all. In addition to Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, New Warriors starred Derek Theler as Mister Immortal, Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe, and Kate Comer as Debrii. Keith David and John Gemberling were also featured in guest roles for the pilot.

New Warriors was ordered at Freeform as a 10-episode series to kick off its first season, and the pilot had been wrapped in 2017. The plan was for a 2018 launch, but for reasons unclear at the time, it was pulled from the schedule. Biegel and Marvel Television tried to shop the series elsewhere, but it was ultimately not picked up, officially considered canceled by 2019. Time will tell if Squirrel Girl ends up making her way to the MCU. Biegel's quotes come to us from CBR.com.