Martin Scorsese is set to direct a New York Dolls documentary focused on front man David Johansen. The iconic director is working with Showtime to deliver Johansen's story for the first time. David Tedeschi will co-direct the documentary on the glam-punk pioneer with Scorsese. In addition to Tedeschi, Scorsese is bringing along other longtime collaborators including producer Margaret Bodd and director of photography Ellen Kuras.

The untitled documentary will tell the story of David Johansen's life, which will more than likely spend a great deal of time with the New York Dolls. Martin Scorsese and his team already shot some concert footage of Johansen performing earlier this year at New York's Café Carlyle, where the front man told stories about his career in between songs. Scorsese had this to say about the untitled project.

"I've known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets. Then and now, David's music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I've gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show last year at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting. For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live musical experience."

David Johansen grew up in New York's East Village in the late 1960s and later found himself at the "epicenter of the counter-cultural revolution in music, theatre, fashion, art, writing, and social change - a seismic moment that still reverberates today." This very much inspired the art of the New York Dolls and the rest of Johansen's career, which also includes his output in the 1980s as Buster Poindexter. Showtime EVP of Nonfiction Programming, Vinnie Malhotra, released a statement about the doc, which you can read below.

"It is an honor for all of us at Showtime to be working with Martin Scorsese, who unquestionably stands as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. Over the past few decades his documentary work has taken us inside the lives of some of the most iconic musicians, from The Band to The Rolling Stones to Bob Dylan, and now David Johansen and the New York Dolls. Johansen's story transcends the walls of music and is a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City."

The New York Dolls formed in 1971 and are, along with the MC5 and Stooges, considered to be one of the first punk bands. The classic lineup of the band included vocalist David Johansen, guitarist Johnny Thunders, bassist Arthur Kane, guitarist and pianist Sylvain Sylvain, and drummer Jerry Nolan. The band would hit the stage and the streets dressed in an androgynous wardrobe, wearing high heels, eccentric hats, satin, makeup, spandex, and dresses, which went on to inspire a whole new generation of bands, including KISS, Guns N' Roses, The Ramones, Sex Pistols, The Damned, and countless others.

The New York Dolls story has been told numerous times over the years, but this will put the focus on front man David Johansen and his contributions to the world of entertainment and art. In addition to his work as a musician, Johansen is also an actor. He had roles in Scrooged, HBO's Oz, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, Let it Ride, Mr. Nanny, and a whole lot more. Showtime has yet to reveal a premiere date for the Johansen doc, but that new should drop in the coming weeks. Deadline was the first to report on the David Johansen and Martin Scorsese news.