New York Ninja, the forgotten film that you didn't know you needed to see until now, is ready to be watched by you. Originally left for dead and abandoned in 1984, this lost action film has been restored in all the 4K gloriousness and has finally received it's long overdue world premiere at Beyond Fest 2021! What is New York Ninja about you ask? Well let me break it down for you after you check out this crazy trailer.

New York Ninja stars and focus on John (John Liu), who is just an average man working as a sound technician for a New York City news station. Trying to make it in the big city, John hopes to enjoy his family life. Nothing special, just one of the millions of New Yorkers rushing through the Big Apple. That is until one day, his pregnant wife is brutally murdered after witnessing the kidnapping of a young woman in broad daylight. Nothing like smacking you in the face with a gruesome story. Turning to the police for help, John soon learns that the city is overrun with crime and the police are too busy to help. ﻿

What does John do now? He does what any grieving husband would do, and becomes a hero of the city. Dressing as a white ninja, John takes to the streets as a sword wielding vigilante who's only mission is to clean up the streets he once loved. How you ask? Well by getting rid of the muggers, pickpockets, rapists, drug dealers and gang members. Not an easy task for one man to do, but he is after all a ninja. ﻿

However with great power comes great responsibility (I heard that somewhere before) and on his mission, John becomes the number one target of every criminal in the city. A particularly mysterious villain known only as the Plutonium Killer has his own mission...Kill John aka The New York Ninja! ﻿

Originally directed by and starring martial arts actor John Liu (The Secret Rivals, Invincible Armor) in his only American production, New York Ninja was filmed entirely on 35mm in 1984, but the project was abandoned during production resulting in all original sound materials, scripts, and treatments going missing. So here we are 35 years later and we can now enjoy New York Ninja thanks to Vinegar Syndrome. They acquired the original unedited camera negative and constructed and completed the film.

Enlisting the voice talents of genre favorites Don "The Dragon" Wilson (Bloodfist, Whatever it Takes), Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead, Nightmare Sisters), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, Auntie Lee's Meat Pies), Vince Murdocco (Night Hunter, L.A. Wars), Matt Mitler (The Mutilator, Battle for the Lost Planet), Leon Isaac Kennedy (Lone Wolf McQuade, Penitentiary), Ginger Lynn Allen (The Devil's Rejects, Vice Academy), and Cynthia Rothrock (China O'Brien, Martial Law), Vinegar Syndrome is extremely proud to present this truly one-of-a-kind film experience.

New York Ninja is finally available in all of its ridiculous over-the-top glory for the first time ever... after spending nearly four decades in film purgatory. I mean, who doesn't love a great '80's ninja movie? New York Ninja is directed by John Liu and Kurtis M. Spieler and made its World Premiere at Beyond Fest on Saturday, October 2nd 2021. ﻿