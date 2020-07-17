New anchor Marichka Padalko was in the middle of a live segment when her tooth fell out. Anything can happen while broadcasting live, including the loss of a tooth, it seems. Padalko posted video of the incident on social media and had a good laugh about it. However, like a true professional, she kept going and did not stop the broadcast, barely even acknowledging that it happened at all. This happened on Wednesday morning and the video has already started to go viral, though Padalko did not expect it to do so.

As Marichka Padalko was delivering the news, one of her two front teeth fell out of her mouth and she quickly caught it. "Yes, I really lost part of my front tooth today during the live broadcast of TSN at 9:00," Padalko joked on Instagram. "This is probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter... Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable." Watching the video, Padalko doesn't even seem phased as one of her teeth falls from her mouth, almost like she was expecting it to happen. One of her coworkers said it looked like she loses a tooth every day, she joked.

As it turns out, it was only part of Marichka Padalko's tooth that fell out. The incident occurred because of a previous dental emergency from when her young child accidentally hit her in the face with a metal alarm clock. Padalko's news team "deliberately" did not post the footage on YouTube out of respect to their anchor. However, people took screenshots of the footage and posted it on social media themselves, which is why the rest of the world is getting to watch it now.

When the incident happened, Marichka Padalko didn't think it would be a big deal. "Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed... But we underestimated the attention of our viewers," she said on social media. As for her cool demeanor and not stopping when her tooth fell out, she said, "We keep calm in any situation... See you tomorrow morning." The world of news anchors could learn a lot from watching Padalko gracefully catch her falling tooth and keep the live news broadcast going, while also having a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

Marichka Padalko has been through some other interesting things on the air, including showing footage of her husband getting apprehended while at a protest and also having a dog continuously lick her leg while delivering a news report. "Throughout this story, I was personally impressed by the amount of support I received - both in the comments and in personal messages. Friends, thank you very much," Padalko said in her post. You can check out the incident above, thanks to Marichka Padalko's Instagram account. You can also see images of her fixed tooth below from the following day.