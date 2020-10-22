Universal Pictures has released the trailer for News of the World. The story was written and directed by Paul Greengrass, and it finds him reuniting for the first time with his star from their 2013 Best Picture nominee Captain Phillips. Universal plans on putting the movie out on Christmas Day, which might have Wonder Woman 1984 as some stiff competition, if Warner Bros. decides to keep the superhero movie's current release date. As of this writing, it's impossible to tell if movie theaters will even be open at that time.

News of the World takes place five years after the end of the Civil War, and finds Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a veteran of three wars, as he moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. Captain Kidd goes across the United States sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. As the trailer points out, Captain Kidd's gig isn't exactly one that is going to make him rich.

Captain Kidd's job quickly changes in News of the World when he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher) in the plains of Texas. She is a 10-year old who was taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

News of the World was first acquired by Fox in 2017, where it had Tom Hanks on board to star with Luke Davies writing the screenplay. In 2019, it was announced that Paul Greengrass had been brought in to direct the movie and co-write the screenplay with Davies. As a result of the Disney and Fox merger, News of the World ended up in Universal's hands, where they plotted for a 2020 release. However, 2020 has been a pretty strange year for the world, so finding a release date has proven to be tricky.

News of the World is directed by Greengrass from his screenplay with Luke Davies. The long-awaited Western epic is based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles. The movie is produced by Gary Goetzman (Mamma Mia! franchise, Greyhound), Gail Mutrux (The Danish Girl, Donnie Brasco) and Gregory Goodman (22 July, 8 Mile). The executive producers are Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt. The movie's music is by eight-time Academy Award nominee James Newton Howard. You can see the trailer for News of the World above, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.