Star Trek actor Chris Pine will next play one of the most well-known real-life TV anchors of all time, as the actor will portray Walter Cronkite in upcoming biopic Newsflash. Previously, Seth Rogen was attached to play the role when David Gordon Green was on board to direct. However, after Green left the project to helm last year's Halloween sequel, Rogen would ultimately depart as well.

Written by Ben Jacoby, the project has no new director officially signed on as of this writing, though that decision will likely be made soon if casting is under way. Greg Silverman is also reportedly producing under his Stampede banner along with Adam Kolbrenner.

While Walter Cronkite will serve as the primary character, Newsflash will specifically focus on the events of Nov. 22, 1963. American historians will recognize that date as the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Such a monumental event was obviously huge news for every TV news station, and Newsflash will explore how a young Cronkite and his colleagues at CBS strove to accurately cover the horrific news. Along with Cronkite, other characters who will be portrayed in the movie include Cronkite's producer Don Hewitt, boss Jim Aubrey, and co-worker Dan Rather, but these parts have yet to be officially cast.

This won't be the first time Chris Pine has played a journalist, as he recently portrayed one in the Patty Jenkins series I Am The Night. Of course, Pine is probably best known for taking over the role of Captain James T. Kirk from William Shatner for J. J. Abrams' Star Trek movie in 2009. He would wind up reprising the famous role for the 2013 and 2016 sequels. Some of his other most memorable roles from the past decade include parts in Jack Ryan, Horrible Bosses 2, and Outlaw King. Pine also appeared in the DCEU movie Wonder Woman as Steve Trevor and is set to reprise the part in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

Often referred to during the course of his career as "the most trusted man in America," Cronkite first began his work as a reporter in the mid '30s. Throughout the next several decades, Cronkite would report on some of the planet's biggest news events, including World War II, the Nuremberg trials, the Vietnam War, the Dawson's Field hijackings, Watergate, and the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lennon. Certainly, coverage of the killing of JFK is among the most notable of Cronkite's work. In addition to having a trusted name, Cronkite was also known for his charisma and charm, often concluding his segments with the catch phrase, "And that's the way it is." The legendary TV personality ultimately passed away in 2009 at the age of 92.

As of now, there's no word on when Newsflash will be hitting the big screen. With a new lead actor on board, it would appear the project is back on track and nearing production. New updates should be forthcoming over the next few months as the movie continues to come together. Until then, let the speculation over who gets to play Dan Rather begin. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.