Taika Waititi's next movie is entitled Next Goal Wins. The project is an adaptation of the 2014 documentary of the same name and it's the project Waititi will be taking on before work begins on Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi's involvement in the movie was first announced earlier this week, but details were scarce. We now know quite a bit more about what the unique director is taking on and it seems like the perfect story for him to tell on the big screen.

Next Goal Wins is about the National Football Team of American Samoa during their disastrous season as they try to turn things around to qualify for the FIFA World Cup under the new leader ship of Coach Thomas Rongen. The original documentary was directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison and released in 2001. Taika Waititi wrote his adaptation with Iain Morris and a release date has not yet been announced. With that being said, we'll probably see the movie in late 2020 or early 2021, well before Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters.

Taika Waititi is currently preparing his long awaited Jojo Rabbit, which hits theaters this fall. The WWII anti-hate satirical comedy finds a young boy who has been bullied and ends up gaining Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend. Waititi stars as Hitler in the movie and it looks just as weird as it sounds, which is right on brand with the director. Expectations are high on the project as Waititi continues to get hit up for more director jobs thanks to his work on Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Taika Waititi reunite with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and the director is excited to get to work on the highly anticipated sequel. In addition, the movie will feature the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. However, she will be a lot more powerful this time around since she is playing the Mighty Thor. The big announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con a few weeks ago and while Waititi is excited for the movie, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are a lot more excited for the sequel and wish it were coming a lot sooner than the end of 2021.

Taika Waititi is continuing to be an in-demand director and writer. It's going to be very interesting to see what kind of other projects he takes on in the near future with such a varied interests. Jojo Rabbit looks to be completely original with hints of his earlier work, which will more than likely be the same for Next Goal Wins too, though we'll just have to wait and see since this particular story is based on real-life events. Regardless, there are a lot of people waiting to see what he'll do next. The information about Next Goal Wins was originally reported by Deadline.