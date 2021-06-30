Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has stated who he would like to see take up the mantle of 007 after Daniel Craig. With the release of No Time to Die in theaters this fall, Craig will wrap up his run as the iconic character. With that, it's only a matter of time before someone else has to step up and fill those shows. Now, the Goldeneye star has revealed that he would like to either see Idris Elbra or Tom Hardy in the role for the next iteration of the franchise.

Pierce Brosnan is currently promoting his new movie False Positive. He is also set to appear in Black Adam alongside The Rock as Doctor Fate. During a recent interview, he was asked who his pick would be to take over for Daniel Craig. Before answering, the actor said "sometimes it becomes wearisome" being asked who he thinks should be the next Bond. Brosnan played the span of four movies, including Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Be that as it may, here's what he had to say about it.

"Idris Elba comes to mind. Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There's Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy, both men can. And I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways. But your guess is as good as mine, who's going to be the next Bond. There's no other franchise like it. Nothing."

When asked the same question previously, Pierce Brosnan had also name-dropped Tom Hardy, known for his roles in movies such as Inception and Venom. Both Hardy and Idris Elba, the star of Luther and Pacific Rim, among many other things, have been wildly popular choices online. Though both men are in their 40s currently. While that wouldn't preclude either of them from getting a shot, it might get in the way of their longevity in the role.

The franchise tends to want someone in the role for a long time. Even George Lazenby, who famously played Bond just once in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was intended to be 007 for multiple movies before things fell apart. Speaking further, Pierce Brosnan shared his love for Daniel Craig's iteration of the character and reflected on his own time in the role.

"Daniel was magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back. He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise. My time and years of doing it, a decade, was one to be cherished and one that is a gift that keeps giving, having played that role."

Daniel Craig has been our James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale. His run also includes Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Meanwhile, Amazon is set to purchase MGM, a partner in the Bond franchise alongside Eon Productions, which likely means the next actor who steps into the role will be doing so, ultimately, for Amazon. No Time to Die is currently set to hit theaters on October 8. This news comes to us via People.

https://screenrant.com/james-bond-cast-idris-elba-tom-hardy-brosnan/