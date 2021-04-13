Kevin Smith is getting into the NFT game in a unique way. The Clerks filmmaker is set to auction off his long-awaited horror movie Killroy Was Here as an NFT, or non-fungible token. This means that whoever wins the auction will have the rights to exhibit, distribute and stream the movie. So they can potentially turn the digital investment into a money-maker.

According to a new report, Killroy Was Here is set to be sold off to the highest bidder as an NFT. Details of the auction have not been revealed at this time. Jason Mewes, Harley Quinn Smith, Ralph Garmin and Chris Jerrico are among the cast members in the horror anthology. Smith had this to say about it in a statement.

"As an indie artist, I'm always looking for a new platform through which to tell a story. And Crypto has the potential to provide that, while also intersecting with our almost 25 years of experience selling real world collectibles online and at the brick-and-mortar Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash. Back in 1994, we took Clerks up to Sundance and sold it. Selling Killroy as an NFT feels very similar: whoever buys it could choose to monetize it traditionally, or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them. We're not trying to raise financing by selling NFT's for a Killroy movie; the completed Killroy movie is the NFT. And If this works, we suddenly have a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories."

NFTs have become quite popular of late. Without diving into the larger, complicated explanation of what they are, NFTs are digital assets that come with a certificate of authenticity. Anyone who purchases an NFT has proof of ownership over that specific digital asset. In this case, a completed movie from Kevin Smith. Other recent examples include some Godzilla vs. Kong artwork and a Lindsay Lohan song.

Additionally, Kevin Smith is launching an NFT gallery. Over at Crypto.JayAndSilentBob.com, regular artwork drops centered around "Smokin' Tokens" will commemorate various Jay and Silent Bob movies monthly. Smith had this to say about the gallery.

"This allows us to shine a spotlight on artists we love and introduce the community to their style by way of our characters. We provide the Jay and Silent Bob, you provide the art, our partner Semkhor mints the NFT, and we split the profits. I've earned money off of Jay and Silent Bob for years now, so it's nice to provide a licensed place where others can do the same."

The first Killroy Was Here trailer was released during [email protected] last year. Kevin Smith wrote the movie with Andy McElfresh. Its fate now lies in the hands of whoever wins this upcoming auction. Will it get a theatrical release? Will it be sold to a streaming service? Will it be locked in a vault never to be seen by the public? Time will tell. This news was first reported by Deadline.