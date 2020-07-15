Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS and is demanding full ownership of his Wild 'N Out. The network decided to part ways with Cannon after he made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast. On the podcast, which was posted on June 30th, Cannon said Black people are the "true Hebrews" and then went on to talk about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff, who was fired from the hip hop group after making anti-Semitic remarks.

When ViacomCBS first made their statement about letting Nick Cannon go, the TV personality held himself "accountable" for his actions. He then said, "My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let's embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!" ViacomCBS had this to say in their statement.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds."

After making his statements on Twitter, Nick Cannon took to Facebook early this morning with a change of attitude. He is now demanding that ViacomCBS give him his Wild 'N Out series while also demanding an apology from the network. As of this writing, the network has yet to respond to Cannon's demands. You can read what Cannon had to say below.

"If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollarWild 'N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!"

In the lengthy Facebook post, Nick Cannon alleges that ViacomCBS recently banned "all advertisement [sic] that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are still seeking justice for." He also claims that he reached out to ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone to have a conversation and apologize. While the network has not responded to the demands, they did counterclaim by stating that Cannon never reached out to Redstone. "It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to the Chair of ViacomCBS," according to a ViacomCBS spokesperson.

While we wait to hear for Wild 'N Out news, Nick Cannon alleges that he is going to Israel. "l am excited to announce that I have been invited to Israel which is a lifelong dream where I will receive teachings, lessons and truth about the Jewish history," said Cannon. It's not clear when he will be embarking on his next journey, but he will more than likely keep his audience up to date on his podcast in the near future. Vareity was first to report on this news.