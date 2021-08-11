It looks like Secret Invasion is gearing up to kick off filming as Samuel L. Jackson shared an image on his Instagram account, showing the very familiar facial hairpieces of Nick Fury, commenting "Guess what time it is? Back in the box, just in the The Nick of time! #rested&readytogo #whoyagoncall" The teasing shot was posted along with a selfie of Jackson wearing a t-shirt showing an artwork of Fury's hand clutching the bleeper with the Captain Marvel symbol on as seen in the post credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. If this isn't enough to get you hyped for the upcoming Marvel series, then nothing is.

Secret Invasion is expected to continue the story set up by the post credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Jackson's Fury on board a secret base of some description while the version of himself on Earth was revealed to be one of the Skrull characters introduced in Captain Marvel. Otherwise, there is not very much known about the plot of the movie, but recent crew reveals have suggested that the cast is about to be greatly expanded with drivers and assistants being listed on IMDB for Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, and Jonathan Majors among others.

Someone who has been confirmed for the series is Emilia Clarke, who has not had her character revealed but has been seen in a few interviews expressing her excitement to be joining the MCU.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke said in an interview. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one.

"I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that's not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived," Clarke continued. "And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I'm pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool. Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, 'Oh wow, this is more than what's on the page. This is a bigger world,' and then being allowed into that. My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons. That's when I was like, 'Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.' There's so much. There's so much there. And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That's what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing."

As it looks like Secret Invasion is all set for cameras to roll, we may begin to find out just a little more from the production as it advances in the coming months.